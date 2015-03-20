Juveniles arrested for operating, causing damage to National Guard vehicles

Four juveniles were arrested after several vehicles were damaged at the National Guard facility in Atlanta, police said.

About 3:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of kids driving around on the property on Confederate Avenue in military vehicles, according to the incident report.

Officers arrested two boys at the scene and saw nine vehicles damaged, according to the report. Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News those boys were ages 8 and 11.

One vehicle was in a ditch and one was wrecked into a tree, police said. Also, officers observed marks on the windows that came from fire extinguishers, and saw fire extinguishers on the ground.

Officers later determined two other people were involved, according to the report.

After being taken to his home by police, one of the boys told an officer in front of his mother that he and two friends were “running the vehicles into each other” March 14, police said.

A witness who works at the facility told police he saw the same boys on the property Friday but ran them off.

The cost of the damage is still being evaluated, Channel 2 reported.

“It’s a lot of cleanup, it’s a lot of mess, and it’s a lot of taxpayer money that was wasted,” guard Lt. Col. Tiffany Sneed told the station.

“And these little kids don't realize the level of danger they could have been in.”

All of the boys were charged with second-degree criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and entering an automobile, according to the report. Three were also charged with theft by taking.

