Justice Department tells all remaining Obama administration US attorneys to resign
By SARI HORWITZ | The Washington Post | Published: March 10, 2017
The Justice Department announced Friday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked all 46 remaining Obama administration U.S. attorneys to resign.
"As was the case in prior transitions, many of the United States attorneys nominated by the previous administration already have left the Department of Justice," said Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores in a statement. "The Attorney General has now asked the remaining 46 presidentially appointed U.S. Attorneys to tender their resignations in order to ensure a uniform transition. "
Flores said that until new U.S. attorneys are confirmed, the career prosecutors in the nation's 94 U.S. attorneys' offices will oversee cases.
Sessions's action comes a few days after the attorney general sent a memo to all his prosecutors telling them to use every tool they have to combat violent crime, one of his top priorities.
Flores noted that action is not unusual. The Clinton administration, for instance, had taken a similar step at the start of its presidency. Sessions himself was asked to resign as the U.S. attorney in Alabama in March, 1993 by Clinton's Attorney General Janet Reno.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Bright light in Northern California sky was missile test
In Trump's future looms the familiar threat of a government shutdown
Former NATO leaders say alliance needs new North Atlantic strategy
Army veteran accused of killing Denver transit guard claims he supports Islamic State
Court unanimously ousts South Korea's leader for corruption
Leonard Perroots, military intelligence director under Reagan, dies at 83