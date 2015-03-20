Justice Department tells all remaining Obama administration US attorneys to resign

The Justice Department announced Friday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked all 46 remaining Obama administration U.S. attorneys to resign.

"As was the case in prior transitions, many of the United States attorneys nominated by the previous administration already have left the Department of Justice," said Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores in a statement. "The Attorney General has now asked the remaining 46 presidentially appointed U.S. Attorneys to tender their resignations in order to ensure a uniform transition. "

Flores said that until new U.S. attorneys are confirmed, the career prosecutors in the nation's 94 U.S. attorneys' offices will oversee cases.

Sessions's action comes a few days after the attorney general sent a memo to all his prosecutors telling them to use every tool they have to combat violent crime, one of his top priorities.

Flores noted that action is not unusual. The Clinton administration, for instance, had taken a similar step at the start of its presidency. Sessions himself was asked to resign as the U.S. attorney in Alabama in March, 1993 by Clinton's Attorney General Janet Reno.

