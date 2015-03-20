Jury finds Air Force veteran guilty of first-degree attempted murder

Thomas Maffei, the Air Force veteran who shot his estranged wife and her father in a violent confrontation in 2012, is guilty of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, a Broward jury decided Thursday.

Jurors deliberated for six hours before delivering their verdict.

The victims, Robert and Katherine Ranta, clasped hands as the verdict was read.

Defense lawyer Fred Haddad had argued that Maffei was involuntarily intoxicated by legally prescribed medications at the time of the attack, but jurors agreed with prosecutors Whitney Mackay and Molly McGuire, who said Maffei clearly intended to kill Katherine Ranta and her father, Robert, when he shot each of them twice — once each through his ex-wife’s front door as they struggled to keep him out, and once each when he got inside.

The couple’s 4-year-old son was in Ranta’s Coral Springs apartment at the time of the shooting, screaming at his father to spare his mother’s life, according to trial testimony.

During the trial. Haddad twice asked Broward Circuit Judge Raag Singhal to issue a directed verdict of acquittal, which would have kept the case from going to the jury and freed Maffei. Haddad said if Maffei, a 22-year veteran of the armed forces, had intended to commit murder, he would have succeeded. No one stopped his attack, he had not run out of bullets, and Maffei waited for police after they were called to the scene, Haddad argued.

But Haddad downplayed that argument in his closing statement, arguing instead that his client couldn’t legally form the intent to kill because his medications impaired his judgment.

Maffei is also convicted of shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault, the latter charge for ordering his wife’s date to leave the apartment when he arrived at the scene.

Sentencing was set for April 7. Maffei is facing a sentence between 25 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors said Maffei’s failure to kill the victims indicated that he changed his mind, but only after he committed the crimes.



