Jury convicts Indiana man of murder in death of gay Army veteran
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 15, 2017
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A jury has convicted a northern Indiana man of murder in the beating death of a gay Afghanistan war veteran.
The St. Joseph County jury deliberated about two hours Thursday before finding 23-year-old Jabreeh Davis-Martin guilty in the January 2016 slaying of 27-year-old Jodie Henderson, a member of the Army National Guard.
Authorities said Davis-Martin attacked the South Bend veteran with a bar stool after being told by a third party that Henderson had romantic feelings for Davis-Martin.
During the trial this week, the jury heard testimony from family members, police, friends of Davis-Martin who said they witnessed the attack and three men who said the defendant admitted to the murder while in jail.
Sentencing is set for July 21.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Police identify veteran found dead in VA parking lot
McCain vexed by time and cost of Navy's purchase of ships
Navy, Coast Guard call off search for Normandy sailor who went overboard
New Navy carrier Ford hobbled by flaws in launching, landing planes as costs soar
VA chief withdraws Staab appeal, vows to replace ‘IU’ pay cut
Sheriff: Fired worker had plan to kill former co-workers