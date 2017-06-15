Jury convicts Indiana man of murder in death of gay Army veteran

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A jury has convicted a northern Indiana man of murder in the beating death of a gay Afghanistan war veteran.

The St. Joseph County jury deliberated about two hours Thursday before finding 23-year-old Jabreeh Davis-Martin guilty in the January 2016 slaying of 27-year-old Jodie Henderson, a member of the Army National Guard.

Authorities said Davis-Martin attacked the South Bend veteran with a bar stool after being told by a third party that Henderson had romantic feelings for Davis-Martin.

During the trial this week, the jury heard testimony from family members, police, friends of Davis-Martin who said they witnessed the attack and three men who said the defendant admitted to the murder while in jail.

Sentencing is set for July 21.