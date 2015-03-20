Juror's sympathies apparently on display at close of Green Beret's trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — The two-week trial of a Colorado Springs Green Beret accused of fatally shooting an intruder in the back came to a close Friday with one juror apparently wearing her sympathies on a T-shirt.

Emblazoned on the shirt was the word ARMY.

Following closing arguments, the case against Michael Joseph Galvin, 35, went to the jury of five women and seven men. After deliberating for about 45 minutes, jurors were sent home around 5 p.m. They will resume trying to reach a verdict at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Charged with a single count of negligent homicide, Galvin could face up to three years in prison if convicted.

During closing arguments Friday, attorneys clashed over the language and intent of Colorado's self-defense laws while painting dramatically different portraits of an encounter that ended with the death of Robert Carrigan of Colorado Springs.

Galvin's attorneys claim self-defense, while prosecutors say he is guilty of a "gross deviation" from what a reasonable person would have done in his place.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m., after Galvin noticed that his bicycle was lying in the backyard instead of in the garage where he left it. Instead of calling police and remaining in his house, authorities say, he grabbed a 9 mm pistol and walked 25 feet to the garage to investigate, leading to an encounter in which he ultimately fired five to six rounds, hitting Carrigan three times.

Prosecutors say Carrigan was unarmed and trying to escape through a partially open garage door. Defense attorneys argued that Carrigan "lunged" for the pistol in the dark, forcing Galvin to defend himself. Galvin didn't testify at trial.

The case could hinge on interpretations of Colorado's so-called "make my day" law, which extends broad protections to people who resort to deadly force against intruders.

But that law refers to "dwellings," raising the question whether a detached garage qualifies. A judge determined before trial that it didn't, and rejected a petition to toss charges.

The debate is significant because under make my day - officially the Homeowner Protection Act - the shooting would be legally justified if Galvin believed the intruder intended to use "any degree of force, however slight" against him.

If the jury determines that the make my day law doesn't apply, then the defense must rely on the state's general self-defense statutes, which require them to prove that Galvin had a "reasonable" fear that he or someone else was facing imminent death or grave injury, and that a lesser degree of force wouldn't be adequate.

The defense focused on Carrigan's longstanding addiction to methamphetamine - and the fact that the drug was in his system that night - in arguing that he could be prone to violence and even capable of "superhuman strength."

The intruder had a backpack containing burglary tools strapped to his chest, and could have turned any of the implements within his reach into a weapon, they argued.

Prosecutors pointed out that Carrigan's hands were empty and said the evidence showed he was trapped in a corner of the garage, likely crouching to open the bay door in an effort to escape. The only two implements sticking out of his backpack were a Sharpie marker and a small flashlight, they said.

Police testified that the garage was so filled with clutter there, including a trailer and a lounge chair, that no clear path existed between the men. Prosecutors also highlighted a neighbor's testimony that she heard a man cry out, "You didn't have to do that, man. You didn't have to do that."

Defense attorney Julia Stancil attacked the neighbor's credibility, and called Galvin "an American hero" who relied on extensive training as a Green Beret to identify a threat and respond accordingly.

Galvin is a former member of 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson who left active duty in 2015 to join the Colorado Army National Guard, where he is a staff sergeant still assigned to a Special Forces detachment at Fort Carson. He serves as a communications sergeant and an Arabic language expert.

"He is not a murderer, and he is not guilty," Stancil said.

Prosecutor Sam Burney said the case was about equal protection of the law - not military credentials.

"We follow the law, and the law says that you can't shoot somebody in the back when they're trying to leave," she said.

———

©2017 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Visit The Gazette at www.gazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

