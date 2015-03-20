Judge tosses suit, man claimed Pennsylvania casino served him too much booze

EASTON, Pa. (Tribune News Service) — An Allentown man who severely beat his girlfriend after a night of drinking at the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem has no one to blame but himself, a Northampton County judge ruled Wednesday.

Midway through trial, Judge Paula Roscioli threw out a civil lawsuit by Nicholas Mullins, who was seeking monetary damages from the Sands, arguing it over-served him alcohol before he assaulted his then-fiancee nearly five years ago inside their hotel room.

In so doing, Roscioli answered a question that a jury would otherwise have had to decide: whether Mullins, who spent four years in state prison for the attack, should be compensated by the Sands for a crime to which he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

Roscioli issued her ruling on the third day of trial after Mullins' attorneys rested their case. In granting what is known as a compulsory non-suit, Roscioli found that Mullins alone was legally responsible for his actions that night, which she said the casino could not have reasonably foreseen.

Mullins sued the Sands using the state's dram shop act, under which businesses that sell alcohol to visibly intoxicated customers can be held civilly responsible for those customers' misdeeds.

Mullins' lawyer, Stuart Niemtzow, insisted the casino plied his client with free booze long after it should have cut him off, and he argued those drinks played a role in the later assault.

In all, Mullins had 17 drinks before he and Caitlyn Shields went back to their room at the Sands and got into a fight in January 2012, according to Niemtzow, who said he will be appealing Roscioli's ruling.

Mullins testified to the jury that because of his past, he has been shunned by women, struggles to find work and has attempted suicide. On Wednesday, he said he had anticipated his suit would fail, but believes it was worthwhile nonetheless.

"I wanted to bring attention to the fact that Sands casino over-serves people without care of the consequences," Mullins said. "Maybe in the long run, it saves some lives."

Roscioli's decision came after a motion by Sands attorney Kevin Ruane on Wednesday morning, a day in which jurors arrived at the courthouse in Easton expecting to hear further testimony. Instead, the two sides conferenced at length in private with the judge, before she emerged and announced her ruling from the bench.

Ruane and officials from the Sands exchanged congratulatory hugs and handshakes afterward. Ruane declined comment.

At trial, Sands denied wrongdoing. It said Mullins was solely to blame for the beating in which Shields, then of Pottsville, suffered brain swelling and other injuries that were so severe, police charged Mullins with attempted murder.

The attack occurred "well after" Mullins finished drinking, Ruane told jurors. Hotel records showed the couple entered their room about 1:30 a.m., three hours before the assault was reported, he said.

Mullins, 31, then of Clinton County, was sentenced in June 2012 to two to four years in state prison. A Navy veteran with traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder, he told a judge he was "extremely sorry" when he was sentenced.

Police said that early Jan. 23, 2012, hotel security went to the couple's room after hearing a woman scream for help, with Mullins slamming the door in their faces. About the same time, they said, a hotel guest heard a man threatening to kill a woman and called Bethlehem police, who found Shields disoriented, confused and unable to answer questions.

Mullins remains on probation in the assault. He was released from state prison in January, having served his entire four-year jail term, according to prison records.

On Wednesday, Mullins said the publicity from the civil trial caused him to lose his job and be kicked out of his housing.

riley.yates@mcall.com

©2016 The Morning Call (Allentown, Pa.)

Visit The Morning Call (Allentown, Pa.) at www.mcall.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

