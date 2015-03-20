Judge to decide whether ex-Air Force Research Laboratory commander will be court-martialed

DAYTON, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — A senior military judge will decide whether charges of sexual assault against Maj. Gen. William Cooley, former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), will advance to a court-martial.

An Article 32 hearing on the matter is scheduled at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Monday.

The case is potentially historic. It could be the first time an Air Force general has ever been court-martialed.

After an investigation by the Office of Special Investigations (OSI) last year, a charge and three specifications of violating Article 120 of the Uniform Code of Military were brought against Cooley. Article 120 concerns sexual assault.

Cooley's accuser charges that in an August 2018 off-duty incident in Albuquerque, N.M., Cooley "made unwanted sexual advances by kissing and touching" her, according to an Air Force description of the allegations. The charge says the two-star general kissed the accuser without her consent, "with an intent to gratify his sexual desire."

"The civilian victim is not a military member or (Department of Defense) employee," according to AFMC.

General Arnold W. Bunch Jr., commander of Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), relieved Cooley from command of AFRL some 13 months ago.

Since then, Cooley has served as special assistant to Bunch, with duties focused primarily on advancing the command's digital campaign, the command said.

Bunch last year appointed Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, as the authority to independently review all available evidence and make an initial disposition decision on the case.

Both AFRL and AFMC are headquartered at Wright-Patterson.

(c)2021 the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)

Visit the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio) at www.daytondailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

