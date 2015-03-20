Judge says no prison for 1st Minnesotan in Islamic State case

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man who admitted conspiring to join the Islamic State group in Syria was sentenced to time served on Monday by a federal judge who said he hoped the man could be rehabilitated.

Abdullahi Mohamed Yusuf, 20, was sentenced to the 21 months he's already served in jail plus 20 years of supervised release. Yusuf, the first of nine men being sentenced in the plot in Minneapolis this week, pleaded guilty to a terror charge last year and testified at trial against several of the others.

"It doesn't make sense for me to send him to prison," District Judge Michael Davis said. "I think we'll miss the opportunity to help this young kid. I hope I'm not wrong."

"I will not let you down, your honor," Yusuf told the judge. Earlier, Yusuf said he was "not the same naive 17-year-old" who was drawn into the conspiracy, and said he now rejects the Islamic State.

"ISIL's ideology is flawed," Yusuf said. "There is nothing Islamic about their so-called state."

Prosecutors had asked for 42 months, but U.S. Attorney Andy Luger praised Yusuf for cooperating with their case and told Davis he accepted the shorter sentence.

Two others in the conspiracy were to be sentenced later Monday, and the other six Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sentencings cap a long court case that shined a light on terrorism recruitment in Minnesota. The state, with the largest concentration of Somali immigrants in the U.S., has struggled with the issue in recent years. The FBI has said about a dozen people have left Minnesota to join militant groups in Syria in recent years. Before that, more than 22 men were recruited to al-Shabab in Somalia since 2007.

Prosecutors said the conspiracy involving the nine being sentenced this week began in spring 2014, when a group of friends began inspiring and recruiting each other to travel to Syria to join IS. Some succeeded in making the trip, but others didn't. Six of the nine pleaded guilty. Three went to trial and were convicted of conspiracy to commit murder outside the U.S., which carries a possible life sentence.

The sentences sought this week ranged from just a few years for defendants like Yusuf, who admitted wrongdoing and was cooperative, to 40 years in prison for Guled Ali Omar, who was described as a leader.

Davis, who has handled all of Minnesota's terror conspiracy cases, had several defendants evaluated by a German scholar on deradicalization and was taking those into consideration as he passed sentence.

Several community members wrote to the judge seeking leniency for some of the defendants, including Ilhan Omar, just elected in Minnesota last week as the nation's first Somali-American state legislator. She wrote that imprisoning the men for decades could backfire and urged Davis instead to focus on rehabilitation.

