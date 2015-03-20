Judge says ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown's case is 'complicated stew'

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown walks to the federal courthouse in Jacksonville, Fla. on May 5, 2017.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — Still maintaining her innocence and fighting to stay out of prison, former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown and a group of her supporters on Thursday tried to convince a judge that the collective good of her long political career outweighed 18 felony convictions.

Federal prosecutors painted a much different picture.

They described Brown as recalcitrant and unapologetic, a trusted leader who abused the power of her office for years to criminally enrich herself — and then repeatedly lied on the witness stand and disparaged the country’s judicial system to evade accountability for her actions.

In light of her conviction and continued refusal to admit guilt, prosecutors argued she should serve no less than five years behind bars and as much as nine years.

“She ran for office to be a leader of American democracy while she stole money in a multitude of ways,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Tysen Duva. “She was a historic figure. She was a trailblazer. She has positive things to point to, but what it can’t do is overshadow the offense.”

U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan will not sentence Brown until Dec. 4.

Instead, the hearing Thursday served as an opportunity for prosecutors and Brown’s legal team to argue for what they believe to be an appropriate punishment for her convictions on charges involving wire and mail fraud, concealing income and filing false tax returns.

Brown’s attorney, James Smith, is fighting for probation. He argued Brown’s public service and tireless advocacy affords her the right to stay out of prison, which would also allow her to continue helping her community.

Brown spoke to the judge during the hearing, asking him to consider “all that I’ve done in my life.”

“I am 71 years old. I just had a birthday,” Brown said. “I humbly ask for your mercy and compassion.”

Brown was convicted of leading a criminal conspiracy to use a fraudulent charity, One Door for Education, as her personal slush fund.

The group received about $800,000 in donations, mostly from Brown’s supporters, but spent little on charitable work and awarded just $1,200 in scholarships. Instead, the group paid for lavish events held in Brown’s honor.

Cash also was withdrawn from the group’s bank account and deposited into Brown’s account by Ronnie Simmons, her former chief of staff, who also faces sentencing for his role in the conspiracy. Jurors saw evidence that Brown then spent the money on vacations, shopping sprees and other trappings of a lifestyle that prosecutors says he couldn’t afford on her six-figure congressional salary alone.

Brown didn’t back down from maintaining her innocence.

As she had during her trial, she expressed regret for not “overseeing my personal and professional life” and suggested her conviction was the result of people taking advantage of her.

“For too many times, I have trusted without verifying,” she said. “The charges run contrary to who I am and everything I’ve done in my life.”

Corrigan also heard testimony from a mix of public officials, community leaders and ordinary residents who served as character witnesses for Brown. They each asked Corrigan to show leniency and mercy to the woman they described as a life-long champion for her community, one that includes some of the city’s most dispossessed.

“She has changed my life,” said Catherine Hicks, who described getting a refurbished computer in return for reading 25 books for a program Brown championed while Hicks attended Raines High School.

She said that computer helped her develop a passion for graphic arts that stayed with her as she studied at Florida State College at Jacksonville and helped her focus on a better future.

“She’s what this community needs,” Hicks said.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, phoned in to praise Brown’s giving heart and advocacy for veterans, while other talked about her reflecting her faith.

“I know Sister Corrine … as a capable person who carried out her labor, her work, in a manner that made all of us proud,” said Bishop Rudolph McKissick Sr., retired pastor of Jacksonville’s Bethel Baptist Church, which Brown attends. “I have never thought of her as being outside of a Christian woman. I believe because of her tenacity, she’s become one of the great persons of our time.”

Smith also argued that Brown shouldn’t face a stiffer punishment for abusing a position of trust.

However, prosecutors argued that position was at the heart of how Brown’s frauds happened.

“Congresswoman Brown held one of the highest positions in American democracy,” Duva said, adding that wealthy donors like Jacksonville attorney Steve Pajcic testified at the trial that they gave because they trusted the congresswoman they had known for years.

“To a witness, they testified that ‘if Corrine Brown said it, I thought it would be true,’ ” he said.

Duva also used Brown’s own words against her. He said she lied on the witness stand multiple times and blamed other people, like a tax accountant, for her own misdeeds.

He also read several disparaging remarks Brown made about the judicial system before her trial.

In one instance Duva cited, Brown said the government targeted her because she was black. In another, she made connections in her own case to the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.

“She said, ‘… These are the same agents that was not able to do a thorough investigation of Omar Fateen and we ended up with over 40 dead people. Same Justice Department. Same agents. And with that, I’ll see you in court,’ ” Duva said. “I wonder if any of her character witnesses will address this. Why will you support someone who says this nonsense?”

Smith said after the hearing that Brown regretted her comments after the Pulse shooting. He also said there’s no evidence that investigators or prosecutors in Brown’s case acted on racial motives, but said black women of Brown’s age can remember an era when that did happen.

Addressing the judge, Smith said Brown’s long career had been part of changing the country to a place where more racial barriers have been removed. He talked about a discussion with a woman from Jacksonville who likened Brown’s impact locally to that of Martin Luther King Jr.

“She truly is a legend,” Smith said.

Corrigan ended the hearing by saying he would do his best to reach a fair and lawful sentence.

“I will give this matter every serious consideration,” Corrigan said.” Ironically, when judges impose sentence, our job is not to be judgmental. Our job is to be an instrument of the law and reflect the mores and values … that we agree to. And that is a very complicated stew.”

