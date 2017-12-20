Judge rules ex-lawmaker to be jailed during fraud appeal
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 20, 2017
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal judge has denied a request by ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown to remain free while she appeals her fraud sentence.
U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Corrigan on Wednesday said Brown has failed to raise a substantial question of law or fact in her argument for appeal, so she will have to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons in January.
Brown, 71, formerly served as the ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs. She was sentenced to five years in prison and three years' probation for fraud and lying on her tax returns about a purported charity for poor students she used as a personal slush fund.
Brown's attorney argued she would appeal the judge's dismissal of a single juror during the trial.
The court found the juror, who claimed the "Holy Spirit" told him Brown was innocent, was dismissed appropriately.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump celebrates after Congress wraps up massive tax package
National Guardsman admits threatening Pence
Retirees and civilians hit by Aviano hospital downsizing
Misawa's Draughon Range helps pilots prepare to counter North Korean threats
VA says Veterans Choice Program money could run out as early as Jan. 2
Hurricane recovery moves slowly in Puerto Rico as US Army Corps continues relief efforts