Judge orders psych evaluation of man who plotted US attacks
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 29, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge wants to know whether an Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. is likely to repeat the crime.
Judge James Graham also wants information about any underlying psychological factors that led defendant Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud to plot the attacks.
Graham also wants information about possible treatment programs for Mohamud during and after prison.
Graham on Tuesday ordered a psychological evaluation of Mohamud, who was arrested in 2015.
Graham took the unusual step this month of delaying sentencing for Mohamud to gather more information.
Prosecutors are seeking a 23-year sentence. They say Mohamud was trained in Syria and tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.
Mohamud is asking for leniency, saying he abandoned his plans for the attack.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Transgender military left on ledge weeks after Trump tweets
Texas National Guard, Coast Guard aid rescue efforts in Houston
Historic eclipse turns day into night across the US
Commanders gather in Hawaii to discuss increasing Navy’s lethality
Why a judge will limit discussion of Parris Island recruit's death at court-martial
On Guam, a mix of trepidation and defiance in wake of N. Korean threat