Judge may decide whether to admit evidence that soldiers were hurt searching for Bergdahl

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — During a pretrial hearing today at Fort Bragg, a military judge may decide to admit evidence that soldiers were injured while searching for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl.

Col. Jeffery Nance, the military judge overseeing the case, may hear arguments on several motions, including the government's request to submit evidence that two soldiers were injured searching for Bergdahl when he walked off a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009. Bergdahl was subsequently held by the Taliban for nearly five years.

The judge also may address a government request to delay the start date for the court-martial from February to May while lawyers gather thousands of classified documents for the defense.

Bergdahl is charged with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy by endangering the safety of a command, unit or place. He could face life imprisonment if convicted of misbehavior before the enemy.

Bergdahl is assigned to U.S. Army North at Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He is not in pretrial confinement or any form of arrest, according to U.S. Army Forces Command.

The court-martial is scheduled for Feb. 6 on Fort Bragg. Officials said it is expected to last two weeks.

According to a government motion filed in September, prosecutors outlined how they plan to use evidence of two soldiers' injuries to show Bergdahl's guilt under the charge of misbehavior before the enemy. Prosecutors said they need to prove Bergdahl endangered the safety of Observation Post Mest or the task force he was part of.

"The best evidence of endangerment ... remains the fact that service members were actually harmed during the crisis that the accused intentionally created," the motion states.

Defense lawyers asked the court to suspend the motion until discovery is complete.

In a separate motion filed in October, prosecutors asked to delay the trial date while they continue to gather 6,000 classified documents.

Prosecutors asked for the extension to gather the documents, possibly invoke privilege and make them accessible to the defense. That could take until February, when the court-martial is scheduled to begin. Prosecutors proposed the court-martial begin in May.

The government has already made about 300,000 classified documents — or about 1.3 million pages — accessible to the defense.

dolasinskia@fayobserver.com

©2016 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.) at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

