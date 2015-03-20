Judge in Kentucky sets $100,000 bond for man charged in fatal shooting of Marine

Fayette Circuit Judge Pamela Goodwine set a $100,000 bond Tuesday for a defendant charged with murder in the 2014 shooting death of a Marine.

Goodwine set the bond for Dawan Qaadir Mulazim, 33, who could face execution if convicted in the death of Jonathan Price, 26. On June 21, 2014, Price and his wife, Megan, were shot in the parking lot of Austin City Saloon, a bar in in Lexingto, Kentucky, where the couple had gone to celebrate her birthday. She was wounded in the leg.

No bond had been set in this case before Tuesday, said public defender Kim Green. It is unlikely Mulazim will be released from the Fayette County jail because he is scheduled to be sentenced for a 2014 robbery in Louisville and his family has not been able to post bond on other pending cases.

Green argued that Mulazim has “every incentive to stick around and fight this case” should he post bond and be released from jail.

But Pam O’Bryan, regional supervisor for pretrial services, testified that a risk assessment for Mulazim determined that he was a “high risk” for flight given his criminal history.

Goodwine agreed and said Mulazim has little incentive to return to court given that he faces up to 20 years in prison for the Jefferson County robbery.

Mulazim’s trial on the Lexington murder is scheduled for May 30.

A co-defendant, Quincinio Deonte Canada, 24, will have a similar bond hearing on Feb. 8. Goodwine said she was inclined to set a $100,000 bond for Canada, too, but public defender Chris Tracy asked for a hearing.

Mulazim and Canada are also charged with a series of robberies that happened after the Lexington shooting of the Prices.

