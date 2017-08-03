Judge gives Air Force veteran 4 years for identity theft

The Justice Department announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, that a former Air Force member was sentenced to four years of prison after he stole a personnel roster containing the names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other personal identifying information of more than 1,400 Air Force members stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

CHICAGO — A former U.S. Air Force member from North Carolina has been sentenced by a Chicago federal judge to four years in prison in an identity theft case.

Federal prosecutors say jurors earlier this year convicted 28-year-old Ronnie Allen II of Greensboro, North Carolina on two counts of identity theft, among other charges. Prosecutors say Allen stole an Air Force personnel roster that contained names, birthdates and Social Security numbers about more than 1,400 Air Force members stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

Prosecutors say Allen distributed the stolen information hoping to make money. Authorities say the information was used to fraudulently open financial accounts and file tax returns in Air Force members' names.

Co-defendant Antorondi Benion of Bellwood, Illinois, was sentenced to 70 months in prison.