Judge finds agent guilty of stealing Border Patrol's guns

TUCSON, Ariz. — A federal judge has ruled that a Border Patrol agent is guilty of stealing $100,000 worth of gun parts and equipment from the agency.

The Arizona Daily Star reported that Agents Jesus Manuel Franco and Edgardo Jose Munoz Cruz were accused of conspiring to steal scopes, gun barrels, magazines and other equipment. The agent's lawyers claim that Franco had mailed gun parts from an agency armory in West Virginia to Munoz Cruz to help the Willcox Station during a gun shortage.

According to court documents, Franco was found guilty of one count of theft of government property and two counts of unlawful possession and transfer of a machine gun.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Franco faces a 10-year prison sentence and up to $100,000 in fines for the three counts.

Munoz Cruz was acquitted of all charges.

