Judge drops 2 non-capital charges in 9/11 case at Guantanamo
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 7, 2017
MIAMI — A military judge on Friday dismissed two relatively minor charges against the five prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay detention center who have been accused of orchestrating the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Army Col. James Pohl accepted a defense argument that the five-year statute of limitations had run out on two non-capital charges: attacking civilian objects and destruction of property. The men still face vastly more serious charges, including nearly 3,000 counts of murder in violation of the law of war for their alleged roles planning and aiding the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001. They could get the death penalty if convicted.
The defendants include Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, who has portrayed himself as the mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack. All five face the same charges for their alleged roles planning and providing logistical support to the hijackers who carried out the plot.
Mohammad and the others were initially charged in February 2008. Charges were later refiled in May 2011 after reforms adopted by Congress and President Barack Obama to the military commission, which combines elements of the civilian and military justice systems to prosecute men held at the U.S. base in Cuba for war crimes. The case has been bogged down in the pretrial stage largely because of issues related to the harsh treatment the men were subjected to while held in clandestine CIA detention facilities.
Prosecutors had argued that the statute of limitations does not apply to war crimes, but Judge Pohl disagreed in a 22-page ruling. It was unclear if the prosecution would appeal.
Alka Pradhan, an attorney for defendant Ammar al Baluchi, described the ruling as a rare victory for the defense. They will seek to dismiss three of the capital charges, including terrorism and conspiracy, at a pretrial hearing in May at the base.
Prosecutors asked a judge last month to provisionally schedule the trial for June 2018 but a date has not yet been set.
FILE - In this June 7, 2014, file photo, the entrance to Camp 5 and Camp 6 at the U.S. military's Guantanamo Bay detention center, at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. Oman's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, it accepted 10 inmates from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay ahead of U.S. President Barack Obama leaving office, part of his efforts to shrink the facility he promised to close. There was no immediate word from the U.S. Defense Department about the transfer.
BEN FOX/AP
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Tillerson gives NATO allies 2 months for defense spending plans, Germany balks at deadline
Lawmakers, advocates: Veterans Crisis Line is better, but not fixed
Why the Navy's Tomahawk missiles were the weapon of choice in strikes in Syria
The US joined the 'Great War' 100 years ago. America and warfare were never the same.
One of the Army's most decorated soldiers, former commander of 82nd Airborne and Fort Bragg, dies
Lawmakers largely support Syria strike, but say Trump must consult with Congress