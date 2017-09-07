Joint Base Charleston prepares for Irma
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 7, 2017
Leaders at Joint Base Charleston said they are monitoring the approaching Hurricane Irma and are reviewing checklists of storm preparations.
Capt. Leah Brading said in a news release Wednesday night that base officials are reviewing plans to secure equipment. Brading said the Air Force is also considering the evacuation of its aircraft, personnel and their families.
She said base officials are working with state and local authorities about the possibility of evacuation.
Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Wednesday as the state prepares for a possible landfall early next week. McMaster has not ordered evacuations but said that could happen Friday.
Maj. Gen. Robert Livingston said National Guardsmen have not yet been activated, but soldiers helping with Hurricane Harvey in Texas are returning to South Carolina.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Air Force boss learned important lessons from longtime Ramstein commissary bagger
Army announces troop rotations for Kuwait; 3,500 from Fort Bliss will deploy
Transgender military left on ledge weeks after Trump tweets
Air Force takes step to build new nuclear-capable cruise missile
Career submariner arrives in Japan to take helm of troubled 7th Fleet
Air Force veteran in leak case wants FBI admission suppressed