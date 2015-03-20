Jobless claims hit new pandemic low for third straight week as labor market picks up

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

WASHINGTON — Weekly jobless claims fell to a pandemic low for the third consecutive week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, with 553,000 Americans filing for initial unemployment benefits in the week that ended April 24.

This marks a 13,000 decrease compared to last week, putting the insured unemployment rate at about 2.6%, the Labor Department said.

While claims remain elevated (In 2019, average weekly initial claims hovered around 218,000), the trajectory signals that growing vaccination numbers, loosening business restrictions and warmer weather are helping to heal the jobs market.

"With more news of cities set to fully reopen in the coming months and vaccinations picking up speed, we're starting to see some real firepower behind an economic comeback," Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at eTrade, said Thursday in comments emailed to The Washington Post.

States reported 121,749 initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), for gig and self-employed workers, for the week ending April 24. There were nearly 7 million continued PUA claims, for benefits which are set to expire in September.

Signs of a brightening outlook are myriad. The U.S. economic recovery picked up speed in early 2021, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, with economic growth hitting 1.6% in the first three months of the year. The January to March period saw some of fastest economic growth in more than four decades, behind only the initial 7.5% surge last year, when businesses first reopened from pandemic-related shutdowns.

Consumer confidence rebounded to pre-pandemic levels this month, according to the Conference Board, as stimulus and improving labor market conditions left households feeling better about their incomes.

This time last year, more than 3.4 million Americans were applying for initial unemployment benefits, and the national unemployment rate was between 15% and 20%.

"How do I file for unemployment" was the most Googled question across the nation over the past year, according to new research from CenturyLinkQuote.com.

But there's still a long way to go. More than 17 million Americans were drawing unemployment benefits across all programs earlier this month. In 2019, average weekly initial claims were about 218,000. Nearly 17 million Americans were drawing unemployment benefits across all programs in mid-April.

Meanwhile, poverty rose to 11.7% in March, the highest level of the pandemic, according to research from the University of Chicago and the University of Notre Dame, as Americans awaited the next round of stimulus relief.

Many economists describe the recovery as "K-shaped" because of its diverging prospects for the rich and the poor. But the divide is also splintering across gender lines. The U.S. economy added 916,000 positions in March, and about a third of these jobs were regained by women. Women would need nearly 15 straight months of job gains at last month's level to recover the more than 4.6 million net jobs they have lost since February 2020, according to the National Women's Law Center.

Biden's March $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package broadened unemployment eligibility and extended some unemployment benefits through September, including the weekly $300 benefit offered by states.