James Gilman, retired Army major general, to head troubled NIH clinical center

Retired Maj. Gen. James Gilman, former commander of the unit that oversees the U.S. Army's battlefield medical needs, will become the new head the National Institutes of Health's troubled clinical center, NIH announced Friday.

Gilman, a cardiologist, has run several Army hospitals during his 35-year career with the military, including the Walter Reed Health Care system in Washington and Fort Sam Houston in Texas, according to an NIH news release. In his last post before retiring, he was commanding general of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command at Fort Detrick, Md.

That command is responsible for "ensuring our armed forces remain in optimal health and are equipped to protect themselves from disease and injury, particularly on the battlefield," according to its website.

Gilman will take over the NIH's flagship hospital after a shake-up that represented the biggest restructuring of the nation's premier biomedical research facility in more than 50 years. NIH Director Francis Collins acted after an independent review concluded in April that patient safety had become "subservient to research demands" at the clinical center, where cutting edge research is performed on critically ill patients and volunteers.

Collins also created a new management team similar to the group that runs most hospitals. It includes a chief executive, Gilman, along with a chief operating officer and a chief medical officer, who have yet to be named.

John Gallin, who had run the clinical center since 1994, was removed and named associate director of research and chief scientific officer.

The 200-bed research center received about 6,000 inpatient admissions and 100,000 outpatient visits last year, according to NIH.

Gilman retired from the Army in 2013 and served as executive director of the Johns Hopkins Military and Veterans Institute in Baltimore until June.

