James Breckenridge named provost at US Army War College

The main entrance sign to Carlisle Barracks and the U.S. Army War College.

James Breckenridge, dean of the Ridge College of Intelligence Studies and Applied Sciences at Mercyhurst University, has been named provost at the United States Army War College in Carlisle.

The USAWC provides graduate-level instruction to senior military officers and civilians. Breckenridge will become the school's second provost, replacing retired Brig. Gen. Lance Betros, who has served in that role since 2012.

Breckenridge is a retired U.S. Army officer with more than 22 years of experience in a variety of operations, intelligence and teaching assignments, including nine years of overseas duty in Europe and the Middle East.

He has worked at Mercyhurst for nearly 20 years, serving at different times as admissions director, dean of the university's business school and as executive director of the Institute for Intelligence Studies. He was appointed the first chairman of the Department of Intelligence Studies at Mercyhurst.

He was also responsible for the creation of the Global Intelligence Forum, hosted by Mercyhurst's intelligence studies program in Dungarvan, Ireland.

In addition to his duties at Mercyhurst, Breckenridge has taught courses in intelligence methods for the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of State.

"Jim has been the driving force behind the growth of our intelligence studies program, which is widely respected around the world as the largest and most enduring initiative of its kind in academia," Mercyhurst President Michael Victor said in a statement.

———

©2017 the Erie Times-News (Erie, Pa.)

Visit the Erie Times-News (Erie, Pa.) at www.GoErie.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.