Jalen Robinette's agency: Air Force receiver didn't graduate because of on-going 'disciplinary proceeding'

Jalen Robinette’s representatives released a statement Friday that sheds light into the reason the Air Force standout didn’t graduate with his classmates on Wednesday.

“Jalen Robinette is currently awaiting a determination on a non-criminal disciplinary proceeding,” his agency said in a statement provided to The Denver Post. “Jalen continues to look forward to serving the country that he loves and remains committed and loyal to the United States Air Force.”

Reached late in the afternoon Friday, the Air Force Academy public affairs office said only that it would stand by its previous statement that Robinette’s graduation was placed on hold after it “became aware of information that called into question cadet Robinette’s eligibility/qualification to graduate and commission.”

The statement added that Robinette’s situation was not of a criminal nature and was unrelated to his professional football pursuits.

The academy could not confirm the claim from Robinette’s agency that the issue is related to a disciplinary issue. Nor could Air Force say if any of the other eight cadets who did not graduate as planned this week were involved in the situation.

Robinette, a standout wide receiver, had expected to be taken in the mid rounds of April’s NFL draft, but the Department of Defense issued a last-minute change that that requires at least two years of active-duty service for service academy graduates.

