Jacksonville's Air National Guard is among 5 finalists for F-35 squadron

The pool of potential landing spots for two squadrons of F-35 Lightning II fighters shrunk significantly Wednesday when the U.S. Air Force announced Jacksonville’s Air National Guard and four other bases as finalists in the running to house the new jets.

The original field of 18 was announced in April, but a time frame for narrowing the field was unclear.

“This announcement highlights what we in Florida have always known, that our Florida Air National Guard has the finest facilities, airspace and, most importantly, airmen in the world,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Calhoun, the adjutant general of Florida. “We are honored that the Air Force recognizes that Jacksonville would be an excellent home for the F-35.”

Jacksonville will have to beat out at least three of the other bases in consideration since two of the five will ultimately receive F-35 squadrons.

The other locations in contention are Montgomery, Ala.; Boise, Idaho; Selfridge, Mich., and Dane County, Wis.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla. and a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, sent a letter to the secretary of the Air Force this year describing why he thinks Florida is the best choice for the new aircraft.

“The military installations in Florida provide access to some of the best maritime training opportunities in the world,” Nelson wrote. “The professionals of Florida’s 125th and 482nd Fighter Wings are more than worthy of selection for transition to the F-35A Lighting II aircraft.”

Officials at the 125th Fighter Wing located at Jacksonville International Airport submitted data detailing their facility after learning they were one of the 18 bases in contention. Now the government will inspect each of the five potential locations in person before making a final decision.

Calhoun said a squadron of F-35s in Jacksonville would guarantee the base’s relevance for the next 50 years.

“Florida is truly the most military friendly state in the nation,” Calhoun said. “We have a long history in Jacksonville, and our community support there has always been unparalleled. We look forward to continuing our legacy of supporting the citizens of our state and the nation.”

Jacksonville lost out to Burlington, Vt., in 2013 when that base became the first National Guard post in the country to be awarded the F-35s.

If a squadron of F-35s are awarded to Jacksonville, they would replace the F-15 Eagles that are housed there. The F-35s could arrive in Jacksonville as soon as 2022.

The encouraging news for Jacksonville’s military community comes after the Navy’s Fleet Readiness Center Southeast at Jacksonville Naval Air Station lost out on a contract that would have meant maintenance work for the Marine One presidential helicopter fleet in November.

Paul Jackson, a spokesman for aircraft manufacturer Sikorsky, confirmed the helicopters will continue to be serviced at the company’s facility in Stratford, Conn., where they have been serviced for the last 40 years.

The Jacksonville facility was chosen as a location to continue Marine One maintenance in case an agreement between the Navy and Sikorsky could not be reached, said Kelly Burdick, a spokeswoman for Naval Air Systems Command.

She said negotiations stalled in the summer, but they have been ongoing for several months.

“They [Fleet Readiness Center] were there for us when we needed them, but the Navy and Sikorsky were able to come to an agreement and that was the best decision,” Burdick said.

She said the Fleet Readiness Center in Jacksonville had already started the hiring process for Marine One maintenance, but those employees are also certified to service other helicopters at the facility.

She said the experience and expertise of the workers at Sikorsky was pivotal factor in the decision.



