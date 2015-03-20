Jacksonville's Air National Guard awaits decision on F-35A Lightning II fighters

Officials at Jacksonville’s Air National Guard have been waiting since April to find out if their facility is a finalist for one of two squadrons of F-35A Lightning II fighters.

The list of finalists could come any day. But for now they are still one of 18 bases in consideration, and they’re flying and maintaining a much older aircraft at the 125th Fighter Wing.

The current squadron of F-15 Eagles flies on a daily basis from the runways they share with Jacksonville International Airport.

The jets have been the superior combat aircraft in the world for decades with the most reliable engines in production, but that won’t be the case for much longer, said Matthew Bates, a spokesman for the military engines department at Pratt & Whitney.

He said the future is here. The F-15s have been in service since 1974 and will be obsolete relatively soon, Bates said.

Pratt & Whitney is the company that builds the F100 engine for F-15s and F-16s. But they also built the F119 engines for F-22 Raptors and they currently build F135 engines for F-35s — both are more advanced aircraft than the ones at the Jacksonville base.

“The F135 is the most powerful fighter engine on the planet,” Bates said.

The 125th Fighter Wing will continue to use the F-15s if the newest toy in military aviation goes to another base. They already missed out once, when Burlington, Vt., was awarded the first squadron at a National Guard base in 2013.

Bates said Pratt & Whitney has produced well over 7,000 F100 engines and it’s by far the most used engine in the world. But the F-35s are replacing just about everything, he said.

“In the next two years we will close our production lines for F100s,” Bates said.

They’ve already stopped producing the F119 engines, and by the end of 2016 Pratt & Whitney will have delivered 300 F135s, Bates said.

In Jacksonville, Master Sgt. Jonathan Sotomayor is one of the people who make sure the F-15s are always in working order.

He’s a crew chief on the flight line, and he said it’s the job he’s always wanted.

“You still can’t beat the feeling when you watch the pilots take off,” Sotomayor said after four F-15s left the ground on a recent afternoon.

Sotomayor gets his enthusiasm for aviation mechanics from his father. He said his dad spent 38 years in the Texas Air National Guard, and for most of that time he was a mechanic on F-16s.

Sotomayor and other crew chiefs at Jacksonville’s National Guard are patching leaks and mantaining jets the same way Sotomayor’s father did in Texas years before.

If the F-35s come to Jacksonville it will be a big change, but that change is something the chiefs will embrace, Sotomayor said.

“I’m always up for a challenge, and getting to know a new airframe would be a great opportunity for us,” he said.

But the engines aren’t the only difference between F-15s and F-35s. The entire aircraft works as a computer system. Information is instantly relayed from the jet to the ground at all times.

“I consider myself young and tech savvy,” said the 34-year-old Sotomayor. “But from what I hear, these new F-35s have a lot going on.”

He said he plans to retire in Jacksonville, and he’s not worried about losing his job if the new squadron comes to town. The new jets will replace the old jets, but that doesn’t mean the mechanics will be out of a job. They will just have to be retrained, Sotomayor said.

If the F-35 squadron is awarded to Jacksonville, the jets won’t arrive until 2022.

That will give Sotomayor and the rest of the mechanics enough time to train for the new aircraft, with plenty of time to say goodbye to their beloved F-15s.

