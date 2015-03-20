Jacksonville parents jailed in aggravated manslaughter death of 7-year-old daughter
By DAN SCANLAN | The Florida Times-Union | Published: February 11, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service warrant for the couple's arrest said lack of medical care for five years that left her with a rash all over her body, plus a diet of only french fries, all led to daughter Omera's demise.
Anna and Aremo Akinloba, 44 and 46 years old, are charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and remain incarcerated on $150,000 bail each, according to jail records. Their arraignment is set for
The child services agency said Omera became unresponsive while at home after being sick
The girl was put to bed and watched by both parents as she refused to eat but drank water, the Children and Families report said.
The NCIS warrant said Omera was "not breathing and dehydrated" when she was brought into the hospital, listed as "unresponsive, pulseless." Multiple attempts to revive her were made, but she was declared dead at
But the First Coast Child Protection Team reviewed the medical files and concluded there was evidence of neglect by the parents.
The NCIS warrant said that while Omera received the usual childhood vaccinations in her first 17 months of life, the parents noted she had a "change in behavior" and "believed it was due to the vaccinations."
The parents also self-diagnosed Omera as having autism but never sought a doctor's diagnosis or any health care visits. They also began treating what they called eczema with over-the-counter lotion. She was post-mortem diagnosed as having pellagra, a disease caused by low levels of Vitamin B-3, the NCIS warrant said.
Much of the warrant is blacked out for privacy. But it also said when Omera was about 4, her diet was changed. While a child that age should have an average daily 1,200-calorie intake of nutrients, vitamins and minerals, french fries were what she was primarily fed.
