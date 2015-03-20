Jacksonville parents jailed in aggravated manslaughter death of 7-year-old daughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — A husband and wife are behind bars following a U.S. Navy investigation that said they failed to provide proper care for their 7-year-old daughter for most of her young life leading up to her 2018 death.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service warrant for the couple's arrest said lack of medical care for five years that left her with a rash all over her body, plus a diet of only french fries, all led to daughter Omera's demise.

Anna and Aremo Akinloba, 44 and 46 years old, are charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and remain incarcerated on $150,000 bail each, according to jail records. Their arraignment is set for March 3 .

The Navy's investigative arm would not comment on the case "out of respect for the investigative process" in response to a request for information. But the NCIS arrest warrant was released by the State Attorney's Office , while a summation of the Florida Department of Children and Families investigation into the girl's death also was available.

The child services agency said Omera became unresponsive while at home after being sick since April 1, 2018 , adding that her diet was very limited. Her mother told investigators Omera ate very little on April 1 and was otherwise "acting normally." But by April 11 she seemed lethargic and had no real appetite, then vomited as the family prepared for an outing at the zoo.

The girl was put to bed and watched by both parents as she refused to eat but drank water, the Children and Families report said. The parents went to bed about 9 p.m. on April 11 but said they were awoken about midnight when they heard their daughter gagging, then she began vomiting again.

By 5 a.m. the next day, her breathing had become labored and she was no longer responding to the parents, the report said. The parents decided to drive the child to the hospital at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and did not call 911 because they felt it would be quicker for them to take her.

The NCIS warrant said Omera was "not breathing and dehydrated" when she was brought into the hospital, listed as "unresponsive, pulseless." Multiple attempts to revive her were made, but she was declared dead at 7:34 a.m. , according to the documents.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office conducted a criminal investigation into the death, finding no evidence "to suggest abuse or neglect in the home," Children and Families said. The medical examiner's autopsy determined the cause of death was due to "multi-organism bacterial sepsis," calling it natural.

But the First Coast Child Protection Team reviewed the medical files and concluded there was evidence of neglect by the parents.

The NCIS warrant said that while Omera received the usual childhood vaccinations in her first 17 months of life, the parents noted she had a "change in behavior" and "believed it was due to the vaccinations."

The parents also self-diagnosed Omera as having autism but never sought a doctor's diagnosis or any health care visits. They also began treating what they called eczema with over-the-counter lotion. She was post-mortem diagnosed as having pellagra, a disease caused by low levels of Vitamin B-3, the NCIS warrant said.

Much of the warrant is blacked out for privacy. But it also said when Omera was about 4, her diet was changed. While a child that age should have an average daily 1,200-calorie intake of nutrients, vitamins and minerals, french fries were what she was primarily fed.

The child also was home-schooled with no Duval County records showing any enrollment in class or an approved home-education program, the NCIS warrant said.

A now-closed GoFundMe fundraiser shows $10,411 was raised for the family to pay for the girl's funeral.

