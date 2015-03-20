Iwo Jima heroes, WWII veterans to gather at reunion

Survivors of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Greatest Generation veterans, their families and friends will come to Wichita Falls, Kan. for a reunion Feb. 16-19.

Headquarters for the event will be the Holiday Inn Express and Wellington Banquet and Conference Center, 5300 Kell Blvd.

Veterans of all branches of the service will be part of the event. Hershel W. "Woody Williams, the soul surviving Medal Of Honor recipient to have served in the Iowa Jima battle will be a special guest.

Now in its 26th year, the Iwo Jima Reunion was organized by Cy Young as an opportunity to honor the 6,821 lives lost in a battle that lasted from Feb. 19-March 26, 1945. Thousands more were injured.

"This reunion remembers those who fought on a volcanic island in the West Pacific for more than a month," said Lynnette Brown, president of the Southwest Iwo Jima/WWII Reunion. "The raising of the American flag on Mount Suribachi became the most famous photo in military history."

The public is welcome to attend. Registration opens at 4 p.m. Feb. 16.

Opening ceremonies will be at 9 a.m. Feb. 17 followed by tours and a dinner provided by the Roustabouts of Burkburnett at the Burkburnett Community Center.

On Feb. 18 there will be: A flag raising reenactment will be at 10 a.m.

The public will have an opportunity to visit with WWII veterans 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the hotel lobby. At 6:30 p.m. there will the "All Forces Banquet", tickets are $30.



