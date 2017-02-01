Israeli forces brace for evacuation of West Bank outpost

AMONA, West Bank — Israeli forces and West Bank settlers are bracing for the looming evacuation of a settlement outpost slated for demolition.

Israeli media reported 3,000 soldiers and police gathered around Amona Wednesday. A few dozen settlers set fire to tires at the entrance to the outpost and threw stones at forces.

Israel's Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that Amona was built on private Palestinian land and must be demolished.

Amona is the largest of about 100 unauthorized outposts erected in the West Bank without permission but generally tolerated by the Israeli government. Built in the 1990s, it stretches over a grassy hilltop and looks out across the valley onto Palestinian villages.

Its fate has threatened to rupture Netanyahu's narrow coalition, dominated by ultranationalists who support settlements.

Residents received eviction orders on Monday.