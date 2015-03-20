Is mustard gas buried at Ravenna Arsenal? Army Corps, Ohio EPA investigating

RAVENNA, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — Three former employees of the Ravenna Army Ammunition Plant have identified a plot of land where they say they helped to bury containers of a banned chemical weapon — mustard gas — shortly after the end of World War II.

Mustard gas is a potentially deadly chemical that causes skin to blister, lungs to burn and temporary blindness. It was first used on the battlefield in 1917 during World War I by the Germans against the British, and later by Iraq against Iran in 1986.

For about 40 years prior to 1969, the U.S. Army produced a diluted form of mustard gas to train soldiers in the safe handling and identification of the chemical agent. However, most of the stockpiles were destroyed or locked up in storage units.

There are no documents of mustard gas being used in training at the Ravenna military facility, or of being buried there, prior to its closing in 1972.

"This is one of those great urban myths," said Ralph A. Pfingsten of Berea, author of the definitive book about the facility, "The History of the Ravenna Arsenal."

"I looked into it long and hard, and interviewed everyone who said they knew something about buried mustard gas," Pfingsten said. "Even if there had been some truth to the reports, the gas would have leaked out by now and escaped into the soil. All of the vegetation in that area is growing and thriving."

Yet the reports from the former employees could not be ignored. In 1969, a military ordnance disposal unit excavated the suspected burial site, recovering a 50-gallon drum and seven rusty canisters — all empty.

In 1985, the Ohio EPA conducted extensive tests on soil and water in the area, but found no evidence of mustard gas.

The former employees subsequently directed the search to two additional areas. Nine separate soil and water tests were conducted from 1996 to 2011, and detected the presence of metal underground -but no evidence of mustard gas. The report noted that steel mill slag was commonly used as fill at the facility.

In 2015, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers prepared a site inspection report in which they determined the probability of finding mustard gas at the site as "remotely possible," without ruling out the potential for buried bottles of the poisonous material.

Reflective stakes now mark the area to warn of potential danger and to prevent access, but no further excavations were attempted.

Now the former bomb-building facility-turned Superfund site is used as a training ground by the Ohio Army National Guard, and extensive cleanup operations are coming to a conclusion. The 21,000-acre grounds are opened in the fall for deer-hunting.

If there is mustard gas buried anywhere on the site, the Army Corps and the Ohio EPA wants to know about it. How to handle it is the subject of an investigation expected to be completed within the next few months. A public comment period ends April 16.

The Army Corps recently prepared an action plan to determine the costs of various investigations and possible handling of the mustard gas issue.

They came up with four alternatives:

Do nothing, maintaining the stakes that mark the area as potentially dangerous. No additional cost;

Mark the three areas with stakes and warning signs, and restrict access to the sites. Cost: $600,000;

Install a chain-link security fence, gates and warning signs around the three areas. Cost: $800,000;

Excavate the area, remove any chemicals or anomalies found buried there, and properly dispose of the materials. Cost: $2.6 million.

The Army Corps and the Ohio EPA agreed that the cheapest alternative was the best, and no additional action would be necessary.

A final decision will be announced after the conclusion of the public comment period.

"The presence of mustard gas has never been verified and is based on undocumented assertions and statements that contradict historical records, standards and practices of the Department of Defense," the Army Corps said in explaining its recommendation.

"Accordingly, there is no evidence of a source, release, or any indication that mustard gas was ever used on the former Ravenna Army Ammunition Plant that would require additional investigation at this time."

