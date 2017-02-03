Iraqi interpreter to be reunited with daughter
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 3, 2017
PORTLAND, Maine — An Iraqi immigrant family that arrived in Maine just days before citizens of Muslim-majority nations were banned from entering the country has been reunited with a daughter.
Labed Alalhanfy, his wife, Soso, and their 13- and 19-year-old daughters arrived in the United States from Baghdad on Tuesday. Labed Alalhanfy has worked as an interpreter with the U.S. military in Iraq.
Their 20-year-old daughter, Bananh, a student at the American University in Iraq, holds a valid visa and had planned to join them shortly. She flew into Boston on Friday.
A federal judge in Boston issued a temporary stay on the executive order.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Chelli Pingree's office said it provided the family assistance and said there were issues in finding an airline that would allow the daughter to fly.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Uber chief quits Trump business council amid boycott calls
Pentagon to advocate for visas for partners in all impacted Muslim nations
Civil Air Patrol commander resigns amid probe into threatening message sent to Kansas lawmaker
Petraeus: Waning resolve toward NATO plays into Putin's plans
In South Korea, Mattis reaffirms joint stance against North Korea threat
Lockheed wins $8.2 billion F-35 contract after Trump intervenes