Iraqi interpreter to be reunited with daughter

PORTLAND, Maine — An Iraqi immigrant family that arrived in Maine just days before citizens of Muslim-majority nations were banned from entering the country has been reunited with a daughter.

Labed Alalhanfy, his wife, Soso, and their 13- and 19-year-old daughters arrived in the United States from Baghdad on Tuesday. Labed Alalhanfy has worked as an interpreter with the U.S. military in Iraq.

Their 20-year-old daughter, Bananh, a student at the American University in Iraq, holds a valid visa and had planned to join them shortly. She flew into Boston on Friday.

A federal judge in Boston issued a temporary stay on the executive order.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chelli Pingree's office said it provided the family assistance and said there were issues in finding an airline that would allow the daughter to fly.