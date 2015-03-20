Iraq vet receives gift that evokes memories of fallen comrade and snowboarding buddy

A heart-wrenching story has turned heartwarming, and a local Iraq War veteran says he couldn't be more grateful for everyone who had a hand in the unexpected about-face.

"It feels like a big void has been refilled," said Jason McDonald, a civilian contractor who works at Fort Carson's down-range training area.

McDonald claims he was wrongfully evicted from his Colorado Springs apartment in May, and in the process, his military commendation medals, uniforms, breathing machine and other valuables went missing.

The 36-year-old medically retired Army staff sergeant was deployed five times to Iraq and receives treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

The most precious lost possession was a snowboard McDonald had custom-made with the image of a close friend who was killed by an improvised explosive device near Sadr City in March 2008.

Buddies on and off the battlefield, McDonald and Christopher Simpson, who was 23 when he was killed, headed to Colorado's ski slopes whenever they could.

"That snowboard meant a lot to me," McDonald said. "I didn't feel right about going snowboarding this season because I felt like a part of me was missing."

When the fallen soldier's mother, Kate McLaughlin, read a Gazette story about the situation, she was devastated.

"For a mom, I can't describe the feeling - it was such a wonderful tribute to my son. He loved snowboarding," she said in a phone interview from her home in upstate New York.

She met McDonald in 2005 when she came to Colorado to greet the soldiers returning from their first tour in Iraq.

McLaughlin returned to Colorado in February 2009, after the rest of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team's 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment's C Company returned from Iraq, minus her son and another soldier who died in the explosion.

She saw the original snowboard and had photos taken with herself and McDonald. The board featured a photo of Simpson standing at Keystone Resort on the front and the date of his death on the back.

"It had so much sentimental value," McDonald said. "It was a way to take Chris with me every time I went snowboarding."

McLaughlin decided to see what she could do to replace the board and called Burton Snowboards in Burlington, Vt., which made the original board. The company stopped making custom boards years ago, they told her.

So McLaughlin launched "Operation Mac Attack" - a GoFundMe page to raise money to make a new custom snowboard for McDonald, whose Army buddies call him "Mac."

A few months later, Burton Snowboards came through - remaking the snowboard with Simpson's likeness for free.

"I offered to at least pay for shipping and handling, but they said, no, it was the least they could do for a fallen soldier," McLaughlin said.

McDonald didn't know any of this was going on, and on Nov. 6, his former platoon sergeant was at the door with the new snowboard.

"I was speechless. I had no idea," McDonald said, adding that now he can continue a proper tribute to his friend in the proper place - on the slopes. The incident renewed his faith that "there is good in the world," he said.

No one who donated to Operation Mac Attack wanted their money back, McLaughlin said. Instead, they told her to give the nearly $500 to charity. McLaughlin picked a young philanthropist from New Hartford, N.Y., to receive the donations, which McDonald said were mostly from fellow soldiers.

McLaughlin handed the money to 8-year-old Owen Jassak during a Veterans Day ceremony a few weeks ago.

Owen started raising funds for a military rehabilitation program in his hometown by participating in a charity run when he was 4 years old. Over the years, his efforts have garnered more than $20,000 to benefit Sitrin Health Care Center's military rehabilitation program. The unit cares for service members and veterans who have post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries, amputations, spinal cord injuries and other combat-related conditions.

"It's one big circle," said Owen's mom, Cheryl Jassak. "I'm teaching Owen the same values my mother taught me - to 'pay it forward.'?"

In another stroke of fortune, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., has been working to replace McDonald's lost military medals, which should be delivered soon.

"My office's top priority is to serve the people of Colorado by helping them navigate federal agencies, and much of our casework is related to the Department of Veterans Affairs," Gardner said in an email. He added that anyone needing assistance with the federal government - whether it be claiming benefits from the VA or help with Social Security - can contact his office.

McDonald's wife, Molly, said she's thankful that the couple's 6-year-old son, Connor, will one day get his dad's medals.

"The medals are a reminder of the guys who didn't make it home and the PTSD," she said, "but they're also a legacy to pass on to Connor."

McLaughlin said she's amazed how everything worked out.

"Sometimes a bad thing turns out to be a good thing," she said.

———

©2016 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Visit The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) at www.gazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.