Inventor delivers battery-powered prosthetic arms to Walter Reed

Dr. Justin Sanchez, director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Biological Technologies Office, fist-bumps with one of the first two advanced “LUKE” arms to be delivered from a new production line during a ceremony at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Dec. 22, 2016.

MANCHESTER (Tribune News Service) — It's been quite a week for inventor Dean Kamen and his DEKA Integrated Solutions Corp., headquartered in the Manchester Millyard.

On Wednesday, Kamen joined a gathering of academic and industry leaders at the White House to announce a $300 million research project aimed at generating human-like tissue to be used in organ and limb replacement, particularly for wounded military personnel.

And on Thursday, two of the first prosthetic arms developed by DEKA, known as the LUKE arm, were delivered to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

Dr. Justin Sanchez, director of the Pentagon's Biological Technologies Office, described the prosthesis as "shiny evidence that the fast-track research effort has completed its transition into a commercial enterprise."

The LUKE arm will now be available to service members and veterans who are rehabilitating after suffering upper-limb loss.

"LUKE" stands for Life Under Kinetic Evolution, but is also a reference to the artificial limb Luke Skywalker used in the "Star Wars" films.

The battery-powered limb enables arm and hand movement and is of near-natural size and weight. It features a hand that has six user-selectable grips and an arm that allows for simultaneous control of multiple joints using a variety of inputs, including wireless signals generated by sensors worn on the user's feet.

Kamen, who also invented the Segway Human Transporter and the first wearable insulin pump for diabetics, hopes the arm, developed with $40 million in federal money, won't be a big seller.

"We just know relative to most medical equipment, it's very, very, very small (in number), and we hope it stays that way," Kamen said when he first demonstrated the invention in 2014.

"We didn't start making these things because we thought it would be a big business. We made these things because these soldiers deserve the best possible technology that's available," he told the Union Leader at the time.

The prosthetic arms are being marketed by Mobius Bionics of Manchester and manufactured by Universal Instruments Corp. of Binghamton, N.Y.

"The commercial production and availability of these remarkable arms for patients marks a major milestone in our effort to revolutionize prosthetics and, most importantly, an opportunity for our wounded warriors to enjoy a major enhancement in their quality of life," Sanchez said.

"And we are not stopping here. In addition to supporting the initial production of these near-natural prostheses, we are continuing to make huge strides in the restoration of upper arm control. Ultimately we envision these limbs providing even greater dexterity and highly refined sensory experiences by connecting them directly to users' peripheral and central nervous systems."

The technology underlying prosthetic legs has advanced steadily over the past couple of decades, but prosthetic arms and hands have proven to be a far tougher challenge, in part because of the need for much greater dexterity.

People who have lost upper limbs have been largely relegated to using the "split-hook" device that has changed little since its introduction in 1912.

News that LUKE is ready for commercial distribution comes after eight years of research and testing by nearly 100 amputees with more than 10,000 hours of use.

"Up to this point, design in prosthetic arms has been limited to incremental changes," said Kamen in July, after the announcement that Universal Instruments had been contracted to scale up production. "We developed the LUKE arm to change the game for amputees."

