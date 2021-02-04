Intruder breached Joint Base Andrews day ahead of Biden flight, reports say

The Air Force is investigating an intruder who breached Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Thursday, according to multiple news reports.

The reports surfaced after the White House released President Joe Biden's public schedule for Friday, showing that he is expected to fly for the first time on Air Force One to his home state of Delaware, the Washington Examiner reported.



Air Force One is stationed at Andrews, a transport hub for top leadership in Washington, D.C.



Joint Base Andrews officials did not immediately respond to an email from Stars and Stripes seeking further information.



Military.com reported that base officials “did not answer questions about whether the individual was in custody, how far they had made it onto the base or if they gained access to any aircraft.”



The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is leading the investigation, the report said.



doornbos.caitlin@stripes.com

Twitter: @CaitlinDoornbos