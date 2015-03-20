Internee has different memories of war, Pearl Harbor

On Wednesday, Americans will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. But it’s not the date of Dec. 7, 1941, that’s emblazoned in Jim Crosby’s memory.

The 84-year-old Carlsbad retiree better remembers Jan. 4, 1942. That’s the day Japanese troops took the 9-year-old Crosby and his parents from their home in the Philippines to an internment camp, where they and thousands of others would spend the next three years behind a fence topped with shards of broken glass.

Inside the Santo Tomas Internment Camp, families endured extreme overcrowding and near-starvation and they lost all they owned.

Today, the retired electrical engineer said he has only good memories of the Philippines, where his parents stayed after the war.

Although hundreds of internees died from starvation and a few by execution, Crosby said his recollections are filtered through the softer lens of childhood. Thanks to his parents’ protectiveness, reassurances and ingenuity, he always had enough to eat, his days were filled with activity and there was no shortage of interned children to play with.

“My parents always seemed to just roll with it,” he said, adding that as a child he didn’t understand the dangers of camp life. “For me at first, it just seemed like a grand adventure.”

Just hours after the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Japanese bombers also attacked Manila, the Philippines’ capital city. Crosby’s parents, Canadian-born Ralph and San Francisco-bred Flora, had moved there in 1924 and Ralph Crosby ran six gold mines that employed hundreds of Filipinos. As wealthy expatriates, the Crosbys pampered their only child, Jim.

“I think the phrase ‘raised with a silver spoon’ describes it best,” he said. “The ex-pats had their country clubs, their new houses, lots of servants and even drivers.”

Although the attack was a surprise, there had been rumblings of trouble for months. Because of escalating tension with Japan, U.S. Embassy employees in Manila sent their families back home to the States just weeks before. But the 5,000-strong expatriate community didn’t flinch.

“Japan had invaded China many years before, but the expats didn’t ever expect that Japan would cross the United States. They were wrong,” he said.

When the bombing began, Crosby’s father built a bomb shelter at their house, which was about four miles outside Manila, and they went on with their lives.

“I wasn’t concerned,” he recalled. “The bombs were noisy but it didn’t affect us. Life carried on. We still went to the country club on the weekends.”

But within a week, the Japanese landed in Manila and by Christmas, the expats were trapped on the islands. On Jan. 3, a Japanese officer with impeccable English knocked at their door and advised them to be ready to go in 24 hours. They were told to pack a suitcase with enough clothes and canned food to last a maximum of three weeks. In his suitcase, Crosby also packed a brownie camera, assuming he could buy film at the “camp” when he arrived.

The camp was the abandoned campus of the University of Santo Tomas, about five miles away. In the first months, there were 4,700 internees, mostly American and British, with some Australians and Norwegians. About 700 were children.

When the internees’ own food supplies ran out, the Red Cross came in, but the meager rations they provided — mostly rice and waterleaf (an iron-rich green) — led to dramatic weight loss among the internees. By the end of the war, the internees were subsisting on just 730 calories a day. Most lost a quarter to half of their body weight. Records show nearly 400 deaths, mostly from starvation.

For the first two years, the Japanese commandant allowed local Filipinos to bring supplies to the internees. The Crosbys’ mine employees delivered extra food, mattresses and clothing, as well as the rudimentary materials the family used to build a shanty outside the university’s main building. After the supplies were cut off and food grew scarce, a black market emerged. Crosby’s mother traded her 2-carat diamond ring for a 2-pound bag of kidney beans, and his father wrote a $4,000 IOU for a one-pound can of powdered milk.

The camp was run by a committee of internees overseen by the Japanese commandant. At first, Crosby’s father worked for the committee but then transferred to the garbage pit-digging crew because he could earn more credits to buy food. Crosby’s mother, appalled at the lack of sanitation in the camp, joined the all-female toilet cleaning crew, who kept the camp disease-free.

Within three weeks, the interned schoolteachers set up classes again in the university’s chemistry labs. Every subject was taught except American history, which was forbidden by the Japanese.

Crosby didn’t much enjoy going to school, but it passed the time. He said he often despaired that the internment would never end. For distraction, he and his buddies played cops and robbers for hours.

“We didn’t have any guns, so we’d take the long beans from acacia trees and cut them up into little pieces and throw them at each other,” he said.

The committee’s rules were strict and, when broken, had severe consequences. Five men attempted to escape the camp and four were caught and executed. Cameras were also forbidden, so Crosby secretly smashed his brownie camera and buried the parts, having never taken a photo.

Radios were also forbidden, but a few engineers secretly salvaged parts from the commandant’s radio and built their own. That’s how they knew the tide of the war was turning against the Germans and Japanese. In September 1944, the first U.S. planes began flying over Manila on bombing runs. Crosby and his friends could watch from the rooftop of the main university building.

“One of my favorite memories was seeing a bomb hit a (Japanese) heavy cruiser in the harbor and it blew up with a very loud bang. It was pretty spectacular,” he said.

That Christmas day, Allied planes dropped leaflets assuring the end was near. And on Feb. 3, 1945, American tanks rolled up to the gates to free them at last.

“That was the happiest moment of my life,” Crosby said.

After the war, the 12-year-old Crosby and his mom took a troop ship back to San Francisco while his father stayed to rebuild his business. They returned to Manila a year later and Crosby finished high school there. Then he returned to the U.S. for good to attend college and build a career in the magnetic tape industry. In 1956, he met his wife, Laurene. Now residents of the La Costa Glen retirement community, they’ve been married 60 years and have two daughters.

Upon reflection, Crosby has a dim view of war and mixed feelings about internment camps. He admits that the Japanese may have been right to intern the American and British expatriates in the Philippines because they would’ve taken up arms against them. But he’s not an advocate of internment camps on U.S. soil. He opposed the American internment of Japanese-Americans and immigrants during World War II, and has concerns about the idea of interning Muslims or Mexican immigrants in the future.

“Yes, I do think it could happen again,” he said. “When something sudden happens, there’s a certain amount of hysteria. I thought the Japanese internment (in the U.S). was a big mistake. It shouldn’t have happened.”

