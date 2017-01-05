Intel chiefs warn Senate of Russia cyber threat

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, left, talks with National Security Agency and Cyber Command chief Adm. Michael Rogers on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, prior to testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing: "Foreign Cyber Threats to the United States."

WASHINGTON — Three top U.S. intelligence officials again confirmed to the Senate on Thursday that Russia orchestrated the election-time email hacks and warned that the country will again attempt to influence public opinion with cyberattacks.

The officials, including Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, testified about the threat to the Senate Armed Services Committee just a day before President-elect Donald Trump was slated to receive an intelligence briefing on the election hacking.

“We assess that only Russia’s senior-most officials could have authorized the recent election-focused data thefts and disclosures, based on the scope and sensitivity of the targets,” according to written testimony by Clapper, U.S. Cyber Command Director Adm. Mike Rogers and Marcel Lettre, undersecretary for defense intelligence.

Russia cyber operations will target to the United States in an attempt to “conduct influence operations to support Russian military and political objectives,” they testified.

Trump has rejected the intelligence community conclusion that Russia stole Democrats’emails and funneled them to the public through the Wikileaks website. He is set to meet Friday with Clapper, Rogers and FBI director James Comey to receive the most recent intelligence.

The Senate committee helmed by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., a top Russia critic, is planning hearings on the cyberthreat after President Barack Obama imposed sanctions and kicked Russian operatives out of the country last month in retaliation for the hacks.

Thousands of emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, John Podesta, were released by Wikileaks in the weeks before the November election, a steady drip-drip that some say couldhave damaged her campaign. The CIA said last month it agreed with a consensus of the intelligence community that believe Russia intended to assist Trump’s campaign.

Trump has said the country should move on from the election controversy and signaled a softer approach with the Russians, recently tweeting that President Vladimir Putin was smart for putting off a response to the Obama administration sanctions until Trump is sworn in Jan. 20.

The president-elect may also be considering an overhaul of U.S. intelligence agencies, which he saidhave become too politicized, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.