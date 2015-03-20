Injured war veterans search for peace and rehabilitation in the waves of the Pacific Ocean

Former pro surfer Anthony Ruffo, left, works with Army veteran Mike Neuhart on the proper stance for surfing during Operation Surf in Huntington Beach on Wednesday.

Patriotism was on full display Wednesday morning as dozens of people attended a ceremony at the Huntington Beach Pier in Huntington Beach, Calif. to usher in a surfing clinic to benefit injured war veterans.

The program, Operation Surf, will provide surfing lessons to 15 veterans through Monday.

It’s meant to “change the lives of wounded military heroes one wave at a time,” event director Danny Nichols said.

This is the inaugural Operation Surf in Huntington Beach.

A fire engine behind Pier Plaza raised a large American flag to serve as a backdrop for speakers at Wednesday's ceremony, including several city officials.

“My hope is that each and every one of you knows what a gift you are,” Mayor Barbara Delgleize told the veterans.

The program is provided by Amazing Surf Adventures, an organization based in San Luis Obispo that develops community surfing programs “to help individuals change their perspective and overcome their personal challenges,” according to the group’s website.

Former professional surfer Van Curaza said he founded the group in 2008 with the idea that surfing has rehabilitative effects that could help others.

Following the ceremony, the veterans took to the water with their soft-top longboards and surfing instructors.

With some participants missing limbs, several safety personnel were on hand.

Participant Eric Stoneking said he was “blown up” while working as an Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technician in Iraq.

He said the surfing program changed his life when he first took part in San Luis Obispo in 2014.

Stoneking said surfing is rehabilitative because the ocean, like war, is a “mind field.” Filled with sharks and other unknowns, it requires acceptance of chaos. But, Stoneking said, once you embrace the chaos, it’s beautiful.

He said one of the most important aspects of the program is being connected with other veterans.

It’s generally instilled in military members not to ask for help, Stoneking said. “We are our own worst enemy,” he said.

Several veterans who went through the program in previous years were on hand Wednesday to help as support staff.

Marine Corps veteran John O’Connell was injured while serving as an infantry platoon commander in Vietnam when two 500-pound bombs were dropped nearby.

He went through the surf program in Santa Cruz last year and said the ocean acts as a calming agent, stripping away anxiety.

“There’s something magic about the ocean,” O’Connell said.

———

©2017 the Daily Pilot (Costa Mesa, Calif.)

Visit the Daily Pilot (Costa Mesa, Calif.) at www.dailypilot.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.