Ingalls to christen its 31st Aegis destroyer

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi — Ingalls Shipbuilding will christen its 31st Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer, the Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during ceremonies at the Pascagoula shipyard Saturday morning.

In a somewhat rare occurrence, the ship's namesake, former U.S. Secretary of the Navy Paul Ignatius, is "alive and well" and will be among the speakers during Saturday's christening -- along with Adm. John Richardson, Chief of Naval Operations, Ingalls President Brian Cuccias, U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, and Nancy Ignatius, wife of the ship's namesake and the ship sponsor.

Paul Ignatius served in key leadership positions during both the John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson administrations. He was Assistant Secretary of the Army in 1961, Under Secretary of the Army in 1964, Assistant Secretary of Defense in 1965 and was appointed by Johnson as the 59th U.S. Secretary of the Navy in 1967.

Ignatius was born to Armenian immigrants in Glendale, Calif., Nov. 11, 1920. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Southern California in 1942 and was commissioned an officer in the U.S. Navy.

As a Navy lieutenant during World War II aboard USS Manila Bay (CVE 61), Ignatius participated in the Battle of Leyte Gulf to liberate the Philippines - the largest naval battle of World War II.

Ignatius received an MBA from Harvard University in 1947 and served on the staff of the Harvard Business School from 1947 to 1950 as a research associate and instructor.

After his work in the government, he served as president of the Washington Post newspaper, executive vice president of The Washington Post Company, president and CEO of the Air Transportation Association and chairman of the Board of Trustees for Logistics Management Institute.

He is also the author of "On Board: My Life in the Navy, Government, and Business."

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships that can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection. They are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface threats. The ship contains a myriad of offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense needs well into the 21st Century.

