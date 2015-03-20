Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded $1.46B Navy contract

It’s been a banner year for Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Miss. — and on Monday, parent company Huntington Ingalls Industries announced a $1.46 billion contract is coming to the region.

The fixed-price incentive contract is for the detail design and construction of the amphibious transport dock Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28).

“This contract demonstrates the confidence the Navy has in our shipbuilders’ performance in this program,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “Building LPD 28 allows the entire LPD industrial base to maintain a hot production line so that our sailors and Marines receive quality amphibious warships as efficiently and affordably as possible.”

Ingalls has built and delivered 10 ships in the San Antonio class of amphibious warships. The 11th, the Portland (LPD 27), launched last year and is scheduled for sea trials in mid-2017.

LPD 28 is named the Fort Lauderdale to honor the city in Florida and its historic ties to the U.S. Navy, which date to the 1830s.

The 684-foot-long, 105-foot-wide San Antonio class ships are used to embark and land Marines, their equipment and supplies ashore with air cushion or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles, augmented by helicopters or vertical takeoff and landing aircraft such as the MV-22 Osprey, Huntington Ingalls said in a press release.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, is America’s largest military shipbuilding company.



