Indo-Pacific commander tells senators more money is needed to defend against Chinese threats

WASHINGTON — The United States needs to invest more in troops, missile detection systems and weapons in the Indo-Pacific region in order to protect the country from an aggressive China threat, Adm. Phil Davidson, the commander of Indo-Pacific Command, said Tuesday.

“I see [China] developing systems, capabilities, and a posture that would indicate that they’re interested in aggression,” Davidson said about China’s growing military during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has named China as the Pentagon’s “pacing threat.” But the focus on China is not new to the department, which has already named the country as an adversary in the 2018 National Defense Strategy. More so, defense officials are reviewing the U.S. strategy for China through a 15-member task force.

For fiscal year 2021, which ends Sept. 30, Congress funded $2.2 billion in the Pacific Deterrence Initiative to counter Chinese influence in the region and increase cooperation with Pacific allies and partners. Davidson said he supports additional funding for the initiative in fiscal year 2022, which is slated to reach $4.6 billion.

One of Davidson’s top priorities that is still unfunded is building an Aegis Ashore system on Guam to protect the territory from China. The system would allow a 360-degree air and missile defense against Chinese missiles. The current Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, radar system on Guam is not capable of meeting the future missile threat, according to Davidson.

Guam is home to 170,000 Americans and 21,000 service members, he said. It is also important strategically due to its deep water port, fuel storage, and Andersen Air Force Base, which allows U.S. aircraft to fly farther into the Pacific region. That base was also shown as a target in a simulated bombing attack in a Chinese propaganda video, Davidson said.

“Guam is a target today. It needs to be defended and it needs to be prepared for the threats that will come in the future,” he said.

Davidson called the status of American forces positioned in the region as “static” and their conventional deterrence is “eroding” as China builds and positions more ships in the region than the U.S. has there now. Having a posture that promotes deterrence is critical for America to respond to threats there, he said. It takes almost three weeks for forces to arrive to the region from the west coast and 17 days from Alaska.

Davidson said he believes the U.S. must have a “robust” amount of forces spread out in permanently based locations in the region, as well as the ability to accommodate rotational forces to allow for a better response to threats. These forces include maritime as well as surveillance forces.

Increasing the stockpile of missiles to counter China’s growing stockpile is also key to deterring an attack, Davidson said. In 2019, the U.S. left the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, or INF, due to claims that Russia violated the agreement and concern about China’s ability to develop and build the missiles banned in the treaty because it was not a party to it. The treaty did not allow the U.S. or Russia to have intermediate missiles with ranges of 300 to 3,400 miles. Within that range, a missile from China can reach many of America’s allies in the Indo-Pacific region as well as Guam.

Davidson said it was important to have long-range missiles for land, air and sea forces to use to help “stabilize” the environment in the Western Pacific.

“Missile defense is the hardest thing we do…We’ve got to have offensive capabilities that threaten -- that cause a potential adversary to think twice about any malign activities that they might take in the region militarily,” Davidson said.

