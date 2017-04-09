Indictment: Marine Corps recruiter tried to lure 3 children
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 9, 2017
ROSELLE, N.J. — A Marine Corps recruiter who allegedly tried to lure three children into his vehicle while inappropriately touching himself has been indicted on sexual assault charges.
Union County prosecutors say 27-year-old Sgt. Wade Phillips also faces child endangerment and lewdness counts in the indictment handed up by a county grand jury.
Authorities say Phillips was in a government vehicle in October 2016 when he passed the children in Roselle, then turned around and parked. Phillips allegedly called to the two 11-year-old girls and 10-year-old boy while touching himself, but they walked to their school and reported the incident.
Phillips' attorney has said te Linden man may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder from his two tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was removed from his recruiting assignment after his arrest.
