In defense secretary confirmation hearing, Mattis touts alliances to Senate

WASHINGTON — Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis underscored the need for international alliances and hinted he might back recent military gender reforms Thursday during a confirmation hearing before the Senate.

Mattis, 66, faced the Armed Services Committee, which was set to decide whether to recommend him for defense secretary. The general could be the first career military officer to lead the Pentagon in about 70 years, if he is approved this month by a vote of the full Senate.

But his confirmation will require Congress to pass a special exemption for the general, who retired in 2013, due to law requiring defense secretaries to be out of military service for at least seven years.

The Senate and House were working on legislation granting a one-time waiver to Mattis and were expected Thursday to take initial committee votes, which could help clear the way for the general’s confirmation when President-elect Donald Trump takes office Jan. 20.

“We must also embrace our international alliances and security partnerships,” Mattis said in prepared testimony. “History is clear: Nations with strong allies thrive and those without them wither.”

The statement could quiet some concerns about the incoming Trump administration, which has bucked tradition and questioned alliances such as NATO, which has been a counterweight to Russia in Europe and bolstered the U.S. war on terror.

Mattis also alluded in his written testimony to recent moves by the Pentagon under President Barack Obama to integrate transgender troops and women into combat roles. Gender equality groups had called on Mattis to publicly support the reforms during his confirmation hearing.

“We need to open the door to all who are eligible and wish to serve, provide them with the training, equipment and confidence that is essential to their success, and ensure all servicemembers are treated with dignity and respect,” Mattis said in the prepared testimony.

But elsewhere in materials provided to the Senate Armed Services Committee, the general seemed noncommittal to any position on the issue of women in combat, telling lawmakers that he did not have access to the information used by Defense Secretary Ash Carter to justify the changes.

Senators were certain to question the general on Russia, alliances and military gender issues as the hearing was set to begin Thursday morning.

Mattis said in written testimony that his overall priorities as defense secretary would be improving the military’s readiness to fight wars, strengthen U.S. alliances and bring budget discipline to the Pentagon.

In Senate testimony Tuesday, two experts said Mattis’ skill and professionalism justify granting an unusual exemption to the seven-year requirement, a law designed to keep the U.S. military under civilian control.

The issue of civilian control has roiled some Democrats, who have voiced concern that an exemption for Mattis could erode a bedrock principle of government. Mattis attempted to allay the concerns in his prepared remarks.

“I recognize my potential civilian role differs in essence and in substance from my former role in uniform,” he said. “Civilian control of the military is a fundamental tenet of the American military tradition.”

The only other exemption granted since the creation of the Defense Department was given in the early 1950s to Gen. George Marshall, who served as the Army chief of staff during World War II and was an architect of postwar reconstruction in Europe.

Mattis, who is known for his intellect, colorful quotes and willingness to speak truth to power, had a four-decade career in the Marine Corps leading infantry troops in multiple wars and last served as commander of U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East.

In Iraq, he led the First Marine Division during the 2003 invasion and later worked with Gen. David Petraeus to write the Army and Marines field manual on how to deal with insurgencies.

Mattis led Special Operation Forces in Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks in 2001 and commanded an assault battalion during Desert Storm in 1991.

