Immigration officials to investigate man charged in crash that killed Fort Gordon airman

Police say the man charged in the death of a Fort Gordon airman after a fatal crash Monday is being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Columbia County sheriff’s Maj. Steve Morris said Wednesday that immigration officials have placed a 48-hour hold on Juan Jesus Castillo-Reyes, 31. Morris said Castillo-Reyes will be interviewed by immigration officials and then a decision will be made on whether to keep him in Columbia County or be detained by immigration officials. Morris said ICE will determine if Castillo-Reyes is an undocumented immigrant.

Morris said Castillo-Reyes, who didn’t have a driver’s license, was released from the hospital Tuesday. Authorities said the pickup truck he was driving rammed into the back of a car driven by Staff Sgt. Alexander Wayne Earles at a high rate of speed near exit 191 on Interstate 20.

Earles, 23, was killed and three others were injured in the wreck. Castillo-Reyes has been charged with homicide by vehicle in the second degree, driving while unlicensed, improper lane change and driving too fast for conditions.

According to reports, Earles, who is a native of Washington state, was behind two other vehicles in the westbound lane on I-20 at mile marker 191 that had completely stopped for ongoing road construction. Castillo-Reyes, who was driving an F-250 with a trailer in tow, was attempting to change lanes when he failed to see the other vehicles and crashed into the back of Earles’ Nissan Altima, according to police reports.

Castillo-Reyes’ truck went airborne after striking Earles’ vehicle and the vehicle directly in front, driven by Cheri Consentino. Earles’ car was hit so hard it was crushed to half of its original size. Castillo-Reyes’ vehicle came to a stop upside down.

Earles had served in the Air Force since 2011 and was assigned to the 3rd Intelligence Squadron, according to a news release issued from Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.

“We are sad to announce the loss of a great American Airman, Staff Sgt. Alexander Earles,” said Lt. Col. Jeremiah Burgess, 3 IS commander in a news release. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends and to his Air Force family. He was a selfless leader who was always ready to solve the toughest problems and was willing to work odd shifts in order to best train his Airmen. His positive attitude and constant smile will be greatly missed. Alex served with honor in our military for five and a half years and we mourn the loss of such an outstanding young Airman.”

President Donald Trump made the number of Americans killed by illegal immigrants an issue during his presidential campaign and continued to put a spotlight on it in his address to Congress last week. He said during the address that he told the Department of Homeland Security to create a new office called Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement.

Critics of Trump has said he is overstating the number of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. with criminal records.

