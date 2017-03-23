Immigration officer accused of helping banned Mexican national enter US
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 23, 2017
LOS ANGELES — A veteran U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent has been arrested on suspicion of helping a Mexican national enter the country after that person was banned because of a criminal record.
The Department of Justice said Thursday that 42-year-old Felix Cisneros will face a felony charge of assisting an inadmissible alien to enter the United States. He could get a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.
Prosecutors say Cisneros was contacted in 2013 by an organized crime figure to help the unidentified Mexican national re-enter the country at Los Angeles International Airport and regain his or her revoked passport.
Cisneros, a 10-year ICE veteran, appeared in court Thursday but did not enter a plea.
