Illinois veteran walks 22 miles to raise awareness for military suicides

Bernard Coffey frequently drives the 22 miles from Naperville to the Edward Hines Veterans Administration Hospital in Maywood, shuttling fellow veterans for much-needed services.

He's never walked the route, until Tuesday.

Coffey and three others left Naperville at 6:30 a.m. bound for Hines VA Hospital to raise the awareness for what they say are an "alarming" number of veterans and military personnel who take their own lives.

"Daily 22 or more veterans per day commit suicide," Coffey said. "We want to bring that number down, and let veterans know that we're here to support (them)."

A U.S. Navy veteran, Coffey heads up the Naperville-based Bernard Coffey Veterans Foundation, which he organized to provide an array of support services, including resources for returning vets, assistance for those with post traumatic stress disorder and residential help for homeless veterans and military. He also hosts "The Veterans Show," a weekly radio program that airs from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays on WBIG (1280 AM) in Aurora.

Two of the people accompanying Coffey on his 22-mile trek were Jaimee Ward and Barbara Parisi.

Ward, an attorney, serves with Coffey on the foundation's board of directors.

Parisi, a friend of Ward's since high school, understands the suicide statistic far too well.

"My dad was one of the 22," said Parisi, who was walking Tuesday on behalf of her father.

The choice of Hines as a final destination was no coincidence.

Coffey said the VA hospital is a great resource for veterans to be able to receive peer-to-peer mentorship and encouragement to get treatment.

"The resources are there for veterans at the VA hospital," he said.

Coffey's inspiration for the journey was drawn from a U.S. Marine friend who walked 222 miles from his home in Georgia to North Carolina.

While he was unable to go that distance, Coffey said he still wanted to support veterans and encourage his friend to continue "doing what he's doing in Georgia." As a result, Coffey committed to walk 22 miles locally.

The group set out on foot east from Route 59 and Diehl Road toward Butterfield Road, which they planned to follow to 22nd Street. They expected it would take about eight hours to reach Hines.

"It's not about supporting political views or anything like that. It's about me 100 percent supporting our veterans," Coffey said.

"I am here to support them and encourage them through this walk. I understand a part of what they're going through because I too struggle with stress and PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder)."

