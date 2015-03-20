Illinois man charged with fundraising for ISIS fighters

A 31-year-old truck driver living in west suburban Villa Park, Ill. was arrested by the FBI on Thursday on charges out of New York that alleged he raised money in 2015 to help send fighters from the U.S. to ISIS fronts in Syria.

At a hearing in federal court in Chicago, prosecutors asked that Dilshod Khusanov, a native of Uzbekistan, be detained as a flight risk and danger to the community.

He would then be taken to Brooklyn to face the two-count indictment charging him with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State and a second terrorist organization, al-Nusrah Front. Each count carries a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted.

U.S. Magistrate Judge M. David Weisman will rule on the removal proceedings next week after an attorney for Khusanov asked for more time to speak with his client about his rights.

Khusanov was arrested just after 6 a.m. Thursday at his home in Villa Park, authorities said. Public records show he'd lived there only a short time, with previous addresses listed in New York.

In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors said Khusanov has been working as a truck driver and "frequently travels across the East Coast."

Khusanov appeared in court dressed in a red-and-white checkered shirt, khaki pants and bright red gym shoes, with shackles clanking around his ankles.

At one point, Khusanov asked Weisman for a more detailed explanation of what it meant that he had been indicted and therefore was not entitled to a preliminary hearing.

According to a release from the U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn, Khusanov was part of a cell of "like-minded individuals" seeking to aid ISIS and al-Nusrah Front in Syria.

Four other members of the support group, as well as two people who allegedly tried to travel to Syria to join ISIS fighters, have already pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy, according to prosecutors.

The investigation began when one of Khusanov's co-conspirators, Abdurasul Juraboev, posted on an Uzbek-language website that he wished to martyr himself on U.S. soil, possibly by assassinating then-President Barack Obama, according to prosecutors.

Another co-conspirator, Akhror Saidakhmetov, was arrested in February 2015 at Kennedy International Airport as he attempted to travel to Turkey and then Syria "for the purpose of waging violent jihad on behalf of ISIS," according to the charges.

Khusanov helped fund those efforts by providing his own money and promising to raise other funds to help pay Saidakhmetov's travel expenses, prosecutors alleged.

In the week before Saidakhmetov was scheduled to leave for Turkey, Khusanov transferred money into the personal bank account of another co-conspirator, Akmal Zakirov, that was earmarked for Saidakhmetov's travel, according to prosecutors.

Both Juraboev and Saidakhmetov had been secretly recorded talking about a wide range of terrorist plots, according to the charges filed against them in New York.

In one conversation from November 2014, Saidakhmetov talked about joining the U.S. military as an ISIS spy, according to a criminal complaint. When Juraboev criticized that plan, Saidakhmetov responded he could always just "open fire on American soldiers and kill as many of them as possible," the complaint alleged.

Two months later, Saidakhmetov was recorded by an FBI informant talking about another plan to secure an automatic weapon and shoot a police officer, the complaint alleged.

"Boom ... then we will take his gun, bullets and a bulletproof vest (and) do the same with a couple of others," Saidakhmetov allegedly said. "Then we will go to FBI headquarters, kill the FBI people."

