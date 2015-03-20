Ill. county securing coats to help cover veterans and families for winter

As cooler weather settles in, forcing people to grab their jackets, Lake County, Ill. residents have a chance to secure donated coats for veterans and their families who are in need.

"(Donations) will be in the hundreds, and end around Veteran's Day," said Jon Petrillo, deputy chief of the Vernon Hills Police Department, responding to how many coats will be collected by his department and volunteers at Vernon Hills High School.

Vernon Hills police started the project back in 2009, but the department has been involved in veteran issues for many years through former village trustee Jim Heire, a World War II veteran who has since passed. Heire would go to local clothing stores and ask for donated coats for veterans that would be distributed by the county's Veterans Assistance Commission as winter approached. It's called Operation Stand Down, a military term for helping soldiers after they've been on the front with supplies.

"He did it for 20 years, and he would walk in and basically tell them they needed to donate," Petrillo said with a laugh. "Jim was a presence that was larger than life. He was very passionate, so it was difficult for merchants to say no."

But realizing it didn't necessarily look good for a trustee to go in and get donated coats that police would carry out to a van — and also that the recession made it hard on retailers — organizers brought the high school into the mix in 2009, and other departments signed up and pulled in their high school districts, including those in Libertyville, Mundelein and Grayslake.

This year, the group includes officers from the Deerfield, Bannockburn and Mundelein police departments and students from Deerfield, Highland Park and Carmel high schools.

Up until last year, the coats were donated to the Waukegan-based Veteran's Assistance Commission, but now they go to the Midwest Veteran's Closet at 2323 Green Bay Road in North Chicago.

"It's been very successful, and that way, we don't have to be in the clothing business," said Mike Peck, superintendent of the commission. "We totally support the Midwest Veteran's Closet."

According to Peck, the coat drive has been instrumental, along with other donations like the 300 pieces of clothing donated each year by Thomas Zengeler, owner of Zengeler Cleaners, which has locations in Libertyville, Deerfield, Hubbard Woods, Long Grove, Northbrook, Winnetka and Northfield. The Libertyville Sunrise Rotary and the Zengeler Libertyville stores are holding their coat drive until Oct 31 to benefit veterans.

The commission helps veterans with emergency needs, from transportation to medical appointments to food from the COOL Food Pantry in Waukegan. It also helps find jobs for veterans and cover burial expenses of indigent veterans. The commission also helps homeless veterans, and there is a court diversion program for veterans being charged with minor offenses, along with various other outreach programs and services.

"We get veterans back on their feet so they can take care of themselves," he said.

Peck said most recently, there has been a need for women's clothing, and the commission is working on a women's underwear drive.

"Over 15 percent of the veterans are female now, so there is a need," he said.

At the Deerfield Police Department, Sgt. Oliver Cachola said officers collected coats at the rivalry football game this fall against Highland Park High School, producing between 100 and 150 coats. They also had drop-off points at the police station, library and Bannockburn Police Department.

Deerfield students helped create fliers and posters for the event, and Highland Park High School was also aware of the coat collection going on at the game. Cachola got involved a few years ago after hearing about it from Petrillo. Both are veterans, with Cachola serving with an Army National Guard medical company and being deployed to Iraq from 2005 to 2006.

"Each year I do the coat drive," Cachola said. "I get assistance from Deerfield High School, Highland Park High School, Bannockburn PD and School Resource Officer Anthony Kropp. The coat drive wouldn't be as successful without the help I get.

"I do the coat drive because I just want to help my fellow veterans as much as I can. I realize there are a lot of veterans in Lake County that need help, and this is one way I can help."

At the Midwest Veteran's Closet, Mary Carmody said the donations have been very helpful to the number of clients they serve, which can range from 300 to 350 per month.

Veterans and their families can receive food, clothing, personal care items, furniture, small household goods and dress clothes for men or women going on job interviews, and there is a drop-in center with free Internet for job searches or their own personal or educational pursuits.

"We're honored to be the recipient of this wonderfully coordinated coat drive. But mostly we're thrilled for the veterans, current military, and their children who will have an opportunity to choose just the right coat for this season," she said.

"I wish that the students, law enforcement officials and their families donating could see the happy faces with smiles from ear to ear when (veterans) learn they can choose a new coat — and sometimes gloves, hat and scarf to go with it," Carmody added. "On a really good day, we might even have a pair of boots in their size."



