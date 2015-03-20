If Army cannot beat Navy now, when will it?

From the corridors of The Pentagon to the fields of strife in the Middle East, there is one question that has been posed repeatedly this week by service members with a rooting interest in the only major college football game played the second Saturday in December.

If Army can't beat Navy this year, when will it?

It would indeed seem like a perfect storm of events has given the Black Knights an advantage going into Saturday's 117th meeting at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Army has been off since blowing out Morgan State, 60-3, on Nov. 19 — giving head coach Jeff Monken three weeks to prepare his team for the annual matchup with Navy. The Black Knights are as healthy and rested as they have been all season.

Meanwhile, this marks the first year since 1941 that Navy has not had at least two weeks to get ready for its archrival. The Midshipmen played in the American Athletic Conference championship game last Saturday, meaning head coach Ken Niumatalolo had only three practices to prepare his team for the biggest game of the season.

Making matters worse for the Midshipmen was the fact last Saturday was a total disaster on several levels. Navy not only got hammered by Temple on the scoreboard (34-10), but also got beat up on the field — losing numerous players to injuries over the course of the contest.

Record-setting starting quarterback Will Worth (broken bone in right foot) and top slotback Toneo Gulley (Lisfranc in left foot) both suffered season-ending injuries on the same play. Darryl Bonner, who has been Navy's most explosive slotback this season, was knocked out by a concussion and will not be available against Army. Tyler Carmona, the team's best blocking wide receiver, will sit out Saturday's game with a foot injury.

There was a look of shock and disbelief on the faces of Navy players and coaches as they trudged toward the home locker room at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Even athletic director Chet Gladchuk was not his usual optimistic self, being overhead muttering "I bet the guys up the street will be licking their chops after this" as he walked off the field.

Gladchuk was clearly speaking about the Black Knights on the Hudson River, who no doubt watched on television as the Midshipmen were dismantled by the Owls. Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo was asked about all the circumstances that would seem to favor Army heading into Saturday's showdown.

"It's true. We do have a ton of guys hurt. Obviously, we are coming off a devastating loss. And Army has a really good football team," Niumatalolo said. "But we didn't have any time to feel sorry for ourselves. We had to press forward and find a way to rally. We're banged up, but this is the Army game. Whoever is available needs to strap it up and roll."

As a result of last weekend's carnage, Navy will have a sophomore quarterback making his first career start against Army. Zach Abey, an Archbishop Spalding product who has made just three previous collegiate appearances, will have fewer weapons at his disposal due to the loss of Gulley, Bonner and Carmona.

Gulley leads the team's slotbacks with 427 rushing yards while Bonner has been a big-play threat, averaging 12 ½ yards per touch. Carmona (6-4, 222), who in essence plays a tight end role in certain formations, had receptions of 35 and 47 yards versus East Carolina and SMU.

This stunning confluence of events has even prompted the West Point contingent to express new-found confidence about finally ending its ignominious 14-game losing streak in the series.

"I think this is the best chance we've had in a couple years. We're definitely going to go in with a winning mentality," Army linebacker Alex Aukerman told CBS Sports. "Two years ago, it was like, 'If we play perfect, we can hang with them and win.' It's just slowly transitioning into, 'This is our game to lose this year.' "

Not everyone on the Army side is swayed by the outside noise that Navy is suddenly vulnerable. The Midshipmen (9-3) still come in 25th in the final College Football Playoff rankings and plenty of good players available on both sides of the ball.

"I don't buy into any of that stuff. Ken Niumatalolo is one of the best football coaches in the country and he'll have that team ready to play," third-year Army head coach Jeff Monken said. "A year ago, we started a sophomore quarterback, Chris Carter, who had not played in a college football game until one game before Army-Navy. Chris played well and we had a chance to win that game. Now Navy's in the same situation this season. I'm sure Abey will go in there and do a great job."

Senior inside linebacker Jeremy Timpf, a rare two-year captain who is tied for the team lead with 88 tackles, echoed those sentiments.

"I'm sure there are some external factors at work, but I'm not going out there on Saturday expecting Navy to be any different than every other year. This is the Army-Navy game. There are never any excuses out on that field. That's what makes this game so special," Timpf said.

One would think defensive coordinator Jay Bateman would have the Black Knights employ some tactics designed to confuse and rattle Abey. Last year, Army routinely alternated defensive assignments that caused four-year starting quarterback Keenan Reynolds to make some wrong reads.

"We're not going to do anything different than we would have done against their starting quarterback. It's up to their players to handle whatever we throw at them," Timpf said. "We had a strong game plan in place before Worth went down with an injury and we're going to throw the same game plan at this new quarterback."

Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper insisted he would not scale back the game plan because of Abey's lack of experience, but Niumatalolo admitted that has to be taken into account.

"Obviously, we have to tweak things for Zach and what he does. He's been running the second huddle all season so he knows what we do. We have to do what makes us successful, but we also have to play to his strengths," Niumatalolo said. "I'm not a sports psychologist so I can't really get inside the kid's head. Ivin and I will try our best to help him. All you can do is prepare him the best you can, give him stuff that he can do and hope he'll be successful."

Abey and the rest of the Navy offense will be challenged to consistently move the ball against an Army defense that ranks fifth nationally in total yards allowed (288.9 per game). Timpf and fellow inside linebacker Andrew King (88 tackles) lead a unit that figures to be very aggressive in pressing the line of scrimmage.

"Tough, hard-nosed and well-coached. When you watch that team on tape, it is very physical," Niumatalolo said of the Army defense. "King and Timpf are as good of linebackers as I've seen all year. They're just solid and no frills. They will hit you in the mouth and attack on defense."

Jasper said this week that Abey does not "need to be the hero" and feel like the offensive burden is on his shoulders. Niumatalolo noted the primary responsibilities of the quarterback have never changed during the triple-option era: Get Navy into the right play, distribute the ball properly based off reads and do not commit turnovers.

While the losses have been significant, Navy still boasts a solid fullback tandem in Chris High and Shawn White, who have combined to rush for 904 yards and 12 touchdowns. Dishan Romine (416 rushing yards), who left last week's game with an injury, will play and becomes the top slotback threat.

Navy will no doubt need to throw the ball in order to keep the Army defense honest and wide receiver Jamir Tillman (35 catches for 582 yards) will be the primary target. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound senior made big plays in the two previous Army-Navy games, turning a short pass into a 50-yard touchdown last season and scoring off a 9-yard strike in 2014.

Meanwhile, Army ranks second national in rushing offense with an average of 328.9 yards, one yard more than third-ranked Navy. Ahmad Bradshaw will start at quarterback for the Black Knights, but the aforementioned Chris Carter will also see some action. Bradshaw is the team's second-leading rusher with 644 yards and six touchdowns, but has completed just 42.9 percent of his passes for 615 yards and four scores.

Bruising fullback Andy Davidson (6-2, 220), a converted linebacker, is Army's leading rusher with 818 yards and nine touchdowns.

Sophomore Jordan Asberry (367 yards, 4 touchdowns) is the most dangerous slotback. Senior wide receiver Edgar Poe is the go-to guy in the passing game, averaging almost 21 yards per catch. Poe made a huge impact in last year's loss to the Mids with five receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Navy has been susceptible to the big play this season, allowing 29 gains of 30 yards or more (76th nationally). The Midshipmen rank 127th out of 128 Football Bowl Subdivision schools in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 52 percent of the time.

Junior inside linebacker Micah Thomas is the runaway leader in tackles (90) for Navy while freshman safety Alohi Gilman, the ECAC Rookie of the Year, ranks second (62). Senior defensive end Amos Mason and junior outside linebacker D.J. Palmore, who have 20 tackles for loss between them, are also key figures on defense.



