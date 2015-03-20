Idaho National Guard seeks input on proposal to bring bring tanks to public lands for training

BOISE, Idaho (Tribune News Service) — The Idaho Army National Guard is seeking the public's input on a proposal that would allow public lands southeast of Boise to host military vehicle training.

The Guard proposed to use 28,430 acres of land controlled by the Bureau of Land Management for "heavy maneuver training" with large vehicles, such as tanks. The proposal does not include any type of live-fire training, according to a news release from the Guard.

Training would take place near the border of Ada and Elmore counties, close to the Guard's Orchard Combat Training Center. The area would be needed to meet U.S. Army training standards to "ensure troop combat readiness and safety," according to the Guard.

Guard personnel also will analyze environmental impacts to the area, as the vehicle training would take place between March and November. Over 12 miles of dirt roads would need to be built and maintained, as well as engineering practice areas.

"This scoping period provides the public an opportunity to identify issues the BLM will consider as we develop our analysis of the proposal," said Amanda Hoffman, National Conservation Area manager, in a news release.

BLM and the Idaho Guard will host two virtual meeting via video call at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, and it will feature a presentation that outlines the proposed use of public lands. To attend the meeting, you must register in advance by going to BLM's ePlanning site.

Public comments are open until April 5, and comments can be submitted in different ways:

To contact BLM, send an email to BLM_ID_FourRiversOffice@blm.gov or mail comments to the BLM Four Rivers Field Office, located at 3948 Development Ave, Boise, ID 83705.

To contact the Idaho Guard's environmental management office, email ng.id.idarng.list.ngid-emo@mail.mil. You also can send comments via mail to the office, located at 4715 S. Byrd St., Bldg. 518 Boise, ID 83705.

For additional information, call the Four Rivers Field Office at 208-384-3300, or call the Guard's environmental management office at 208-272-4180.

