Iconic New Hampshire venue offering free dream wedding to active duty military

RINDGE, N.H. — Want to get married for free in one of the loveliest places in the Granite State?

You can; there are only two catches: One of you has to be an active duty or reserve member of the U.S. Armed Forces. And you have to be lucky.

The Cathedral of the Pines has teamed up with several local vendors to give one couple a free “Happily Ever After for Heroes” wedding package.

The cathedral is not just a wedding or event venue; it is also a nationally recognized war memorial. The Cathedral of the Pines was created in 1945 by Sibyl and Douglas Sloane of Rindge to honor their son Sanderson “Sandy” Sloane, who was killed in action during World War II.

The spot, which boasts panoramic views of Mount Monadnock, would have been the future grounds for Sandy’s home. Twelve years after his death, in 1957, Sibyl and Douglas Sloane were able to get the U.S. Congress to officially recognize the Altar of the Nation at the Cathedral of the Pines as “a memorial to all American war dead.”

With the 60-year milestone of the altar being recognized approaching, Laurie Kandoll, executive director of the cathedral, said it was the right time to help someone tie the knot.

“It seems fitting to everyone here that we take this opportunity to get back to our founding vision and pay tribute to those Americans who give so much for our nation,” she said in a news release.

Although the cathedral will host the wedding ceremony, several local businesses are lending their services — some at no cost.

Rev. Dr. Bonnie McCarthy from Ceremonies of the Heart said she has done a number of services, including weddings, baptisms and life celebrations, at the cathedral, and when asked if she would participate, she said, “Of course.”

“I’m at an age when the draft was going on, so I’m very pro-military. Unlike the draft where people were forced to join the military, now people volunteer, so I honor that,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said her services usually cost around $250, but for this event they will be totally free and will include a keepsake booklet with vows, transportation, the rehearsal and ceremony.

Coll’s Garden Center and Florist of Jaffrey will also contribute to the giveaway, offering a $200 voucher to use on flowers.

Coll’s florist Bonnie Cutter said that the money could be used towards a bouquet or boutonnieres, depending on who’s in uniform.

“Our community is so huge and wonderful; its amazing how when everyone does a small token of something, it turns into something huge,” Cutter said.

Country Bridal and Formal Wear of Jaffrey is giving a $500 voucher for a wedding dress, according to marketing director and wedding coordinator Angela Wiltz. DJ Ray Ray of Troy will be available all day for the couple cost-free and organist and pianist Bob Johnson of Rindge will perform for the ceremony.

Wiltz said that other vendors and services — photography, banquet and catering, limousine transportation, reception venue and a hair salon — will be added throughout January.

So far, the combined effort for the giveaway totals around $4,000 according to Wiltz.

The chance to win the giveaway is open to members of all branches of the United State military — Marines, Navy, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard with New Hampshire residency.

In order to be awarded the wedding package, individuals should visit www.cathedralofthepines.org/heroeswedding, where they can submit an essay of up to 500 words explaining why they should be chosen to receive the wedding giveaway package along with a photo or video.

Nominations may be submitted beginning Jan. 2. No entries will be accepted after 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Three finalists will be chosen and profiled on the cathedral’s website and social media pages. From there, the winner will be notified on Valentines Day, Feb. 14, and announced again on the Cathedral of the Pines website and Facebook page.

There’s one more catch: The cathedral has already saved the date, and couples submitting entries must be available and willing to have their wedding ceremony on May 27, 2017.

All couples not selected as the winners of the wedding giveaway will be eligible for a 10 percent discount off of any and all services and products sold at the Cathedral of the Pines. This discount will also be offered to all active duty, reserve and veterans of the Armed Forces.

Information: Angela Wiltz at angela@cathedralofthepines.org.

