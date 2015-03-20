'I'm still here': Air Force veteran recalls attack on Pearl Harbor, service in World War II

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The level of stoicism with which Rockford resident Allen Pang relays his time serving in World War II is nothing short of remarkable.

Pang, 95, recalls with clarity the many bombardier missions on which he was deployed. He chuckles at the time his plane had to crash land on a makeshift airstrip, remembering fondly the nickname for the ambulances - "meat wagons, we called them" - that immediately showed up to aid his group, though uninjured.

"I'm still here," he said with a smile.

And as he peered at photographs of his fallen friends, he reminisces simply, "They were all good-looking, young kids. And then they'd get killed."

Pang's military service started Dec. 7, 1941. He was a 20-year-old sophomore at the University of Hawaii and was in bed at his residence about a mile away from Pearl Harbor when it was attacked.

"We looked out the window and could see all of the Japanese planes with the red dots, and you could hear the big guns going off," he recalled Nov. 18 at his Rockford home. "We were surprised. We didn't believe it until the radio said, 'It's a real thing! It's a real thing!' We saw a lot of smoke and fire."

Later that day, the Honolulu native, who was a member of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, was given a rifle and put on mandatory guard duty just outside of Pearl Harbor. Even though he and his peers felt unprepared for the responsibility, he said they weren't ever scared.

"We were young and just had to do our work," he said.

Following the attacks, Pang served in the Army for a year and in 1942 applied for aviation cadet training in the Air Force "because it was more glamorous." He joined the 17th Bombardment Group and served until the Japanese surrendered in 1945. He was stationed in Algeria, Corsica and Sardinia and completed 68 combat missions, dropping bombs over Italy, France and Germany.

Pang received multiple air medals and said his aviation group was presented the Croix de Guerre Avce Palme by French President Charles de Gaulle.

"When you're flying to a mission, (the enemy is) shooting at you all the time," he said. "(When a) milligun fired the whole plane shuddered.

Some planes would come back with 53 holes. Our planes, because they were smaller, were nothing fancy - not much protection."

Pang flew in a B-26 Marauder, which he said was also called "the flying prostitute" because it was considered one of the more dangerous planes of World War II.

"The Truman administration eventually condemned it as unfit for flying because it had too short a wingspan," he said. Looking back, Pang said feelings of fear and grief were fleeting.

"You don't have time to be scared. ... (You) didn't have time to mourn a death," he said. "The next day you were flying again."

Not all of Pang's war memories are of combat, however. He remembers commissioning villagers in Sardinia to build a house - complete with a living room and two bedrooms - for him and four other troops who were tired of living in a tent. None of the four smoked, so they paid for the work with 20 cartons of cigarettes they had been rationed.

"I don't have any bad memories, except for when we lost someone in combat, but even then it was kind of accepted that you could get hurt," Pang said. "All in all, I'd say I enjoyed my military service."



