Hundreds honor soldier killed in training accident
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 2, 2017
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Hundreds have gathered in Rhode Island to honor an Army specialist who was killed during a training exercise in Colorado.
The funeral for 20-year-old Spc. Matthew Turcotte was held Saturday morning at Providence's Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul.
The North Smithfield man was killed Aug. 23 during an exercise using live ammunition at Colorado's Fort Carson.
Funeral attendees included Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and dozens of officers from the Massachusetts Department of Correction. Turcotte's father is a captain in the department.
Turcotte joined the Army in August 2015. He was assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, part of the 4th Infantry Division based at Fort Carson.
Turcotte's casket was taken to a Burrillville cemetery, where Turcotte is to be buried with military honors.
