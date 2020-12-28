Human remains found on Joint Base San Antonio

Human remains were found Sunday at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston in Texas.

Partial skeletal remains were found near Salado Creek, which is in the northeast section of the installation, the military base said in a news release Monday. People walking near the creek discovered them.

The base’s security forces closed off the area. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and San Antonio-area law enforcement began investigating Monday morning.

The base said there is no danger to the base or the community, and there are no active missing persons cases at the installation.

Late last month, two service members were found dead at Joint Base San Antonio. Both deaths are under investigation, but investigators don’t suspect foul play in either.

Army Spc. Brittany Harris, 35, was found dead at Fort Sam Houston on Nov. 25, base officials said. Air Force Airman 1st Class Peter Gonzalez, 21, was found dead at Lackland Air Force Base on Nov. 26.

